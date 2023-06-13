(Logan) -- Abby Hiatt's well-rounded effort helped Logan-Magnolia softball avenge an earlier loss on Monday.
Hiatt shined for the Panthers (10-2) in the circle and at the plate in her team's 9-3 win over Treynor (5-5). The victory comes after Treynor got the best of their Western Iowa Conference foe in a 10-7 shootout on May 24th.
"I feel like our girls worked together," Logan-Magnolia assistant coach Lanae Chase said. "We were ready to go. We've had a lot of good practices, and our attitudes have changed a bit. They stepped up and had a great ball game."
"It feels great," Hiatt said about the win. "They had a few good hits off me during that first game. It felt good to come back and hit my spots."
Hiatt tossed the complete game, striking out six while allowing only two earned runs and walking just three on nine hits.
"I felt better knowing we were ready for Treynor," Hiatt said. "I hit my spots. If I hit my spots, my defense backed me up. If I got two strikes, I tried to get them to chase."
"She did a good job hitting her spots," Chase said. "And her mindset was great."
Hiatt also sparked Logan-Magnolia's efforts at the plate. She accounted for three hits and three RBI, including an RBI double that put Logan-Magnolia on the board in the first inning. Hiatt finished the night with two doubles.
"I've been working on my hitting a lot," Hiatt said. "Last year, I struggled at the plate. I'm seeing the ball better. I just try to hit it hard somewhere."
The Panthers scored two runs in the first before Treynor countered with a run in the second. Logan-Magnolia added one more run in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth to grow their lead to as large as 9-1. Treynor scored one run in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn't launch the comeback.
Marki Bertelsen homered for Logan-Magnolia and drove in two, while Campbell Chase had two hits and two RBI.
"We had a lot of girls step up and get big hits," Coach Chase said. "Our batting was definitely on."
Jadyn Huisman, Delaney Mathews, Maili McKern and Zoey Zadalis had two hits each for Treynor. Mathews had a double and an RBI, while Adalyn Minahan also had a double. The Cardinals eye a bounceback Tuesday when they host Audubon in WIC action.
As for Logan-Magnolia, Monday's convincing win is their fifth consecutive. They want to grow that streak to six on Tuesday when they travel to Underwood.
"This was a huge win for us," Chase said. "The girls have a lot of potential. I'm not sure they've realized that."
Check out the full interviews with Hiatt and Coach Chase below.