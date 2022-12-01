(Glenwood) -- Expectations and optimism are high as the Glenwood wrestling team hits the mat ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The Rams return a host of starters from last year’s team, leading to optimism throughout the program as the first tournament approaches.
“We’ve got a lot of firepower back this year,” Glenwood head coach Tucker Weber said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that have varsity experience, some of them might not have got results previously but… we’re hoping to make a good run this year and try to do some damage.”
A lot of that damage will likely come thanks to a trio of state place-winners in Vinny Mayberry, Matt Beem and C.J. Carter.
Mayberry took fifth place at 113 pounds in his sophomore campaign, while Beem (126) and Carter (195) both wrestled in their respective state championships, each earning runner-up honors.
“[Mayberry, Beem and Carter] lead by example,” Weber said. “The underclassmen look up to them. You watch them in the wrestling room, they’re drilling hard and working hard and it carries over on the mat. They’re all upperclassmen now and we’re trying to get those underclassmen to understand the value of working hard.”
Aside from being leaders within the program, Mayberry, Beem and Carter are also garnering some serious preseason hype as a result of their success last season.
All three wrestlers are ranked in the top five in their respective weight classes, giving the Rams legitimate state championship consideration as the season kicks off.
“I don’t put the pressure on the kids thinking that they need to win a state title,” Weber said. “I always kind of preach just living a championship lifestyle. It’s not always necessarily what you’re doing in the wrestling room, but stuff like ‘are you hanging out with good people, are you putting good things in your body?’ All those play a factor if you’re trying to win state titles, and all three of those guys have a legitimate chance to win it, but I don’t put that pressure on them.”
With an all-state trio leading the charge, Glenwood also possesses talent at other weight classes to round out a stellar lineup. Kellan Scott and Trent Patton both return as starters from last year, while freshman Mason Koehler enters the high school scene with an AAU state championship already under his belt.
As the roster takes shape, the goals for the Rams continue to heighten.
“We wanna win the conference, make it to state duals, and then after that, bring home a trophy [from the state tournament],” Weber said. “I think this might be the first year since I’ve been here that we can fill the lineup. I’m a big team guy. No one kid is better than the team. I love winning duals and the team aspect of the sport.”
Despite being the likely favorite to win the Hawkeye Ten Conference this season, dual wins won’t come easily for the Rams in what figures to be a loaded league.
“The Hawkeye Ten, top to bottom, is really deep this year,” Weber said. “[People] are probably thinking Atlantic, Creston and Glenwood, but don’t be surprised to see some of those other schools make some noise as well.”
As it inches closer to go-time for wrestlers across the state, the Rams prepare to dive head-first into the toughest competition available.
Glenwood’s first tournament is the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic, which annually features a who’s who of the top high school wrestling programs in the entire Midwest region.
“The Council Bluffs Classic is a huge tournament,” Weber said. “If you can make the podium there, you’re definitely good enough to place in the state of Iowa. That’s one of the toughest tournaments we go to on our schedule leading up to Christmas break.”
Prior to the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic, Glenwood kicks off its season with a dual meet against Riverside and Underwood Dec. 1 before competing in the Harlan tournament Dec. 3.
Hear the full interview with Weber below.