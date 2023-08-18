(KMAland) -- Moravia and Murray were among the winners on Friday night in Week 0 play across Iowa and Nebraska.
Check out the full rundown in the scoreboard below.
Moravia 32 Boyer Valley 27
Check out the complete story from Trevor Maeder linked here.
Murray 55 Melcher-Dallas 0
Nolan Gannon had three rushing touchdowns and 46 yards on the ground while Kendrick Mastin added 77 yards and two scores for Murray. Caden Page completed both of his passes for 67 yards to Kace Patton, who had one receiving score. Page and Patton both had two tackles for loss and forced one turnover each on defense. Jacob Keller also had an interception, and Jaxon Darby had one fumble recovery.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Colo-Nesco 74 Twin Cedars 8
Bellevue West 27 Creighton Prep 14
Papillion-LaVista South 41 North Platte 28
Pawnee City 56 St. Edward 12