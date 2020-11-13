Trey Houchin, Maryville.jpg
(KMAland) -- Stanberry, North Andrew, Maryville and Sterling all advanced in the postseason on Friday.

IA A: Grundy Center 34 St. Albert 6

MO 8P: Stanberry 26 East Atchison 20 — OT 

MO 8P: North Andrew 26 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 21 

Carson Thomas & Hayden Ecker, North Andrew

Carson Thomas led North Andrew with 74 yards rushing, 110 yards passing and three total touchdowns. Hayden Acker chipped in 93 yards rushing, 49 yards receiving and a score.

Brody Scroggins had 47 yards rushing and two touchdowns for SHNH. Drew Quinlan added 58 yards rushing and 54 yards passing.

MO 3-8: Maryville 46 Richmond 14 

Trey Houchin had 13 carries for 82 yards and three touchdowns to lead Maryville in the district championship-clinching victory.

NE B: Aurora 21 Plattsmouth 12 

Ethan Shaw, Aurora

Ethan Shaw threw for 114 yards and a touchdown and added 72 yards and a score for Aurora in the win. Mack Owens added 87 yards on the ground as well.

Christian Meneses had 24 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown to lead Plattsmouth. Adam Eggert added five receptions for 67 yards and a score.

NE 6P: Sterling 60 Arthur County 58 

Sam Boldt led Sterling with 171 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Derek Buss added 136 yards and a score in the win.

FULL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class A State Semifinals

Regina Catholic 49 Saint Ansgar 28

Grundy Center 34 St. Albert 6

Iowa Class 4A State Semifinals

Southeast Polk 50 Pleasant Valley 10

Ankeny 31 Dowling Catholic 24 — 2 OT

Missouri Class 8-Man District Championships

Stanberry 26 East Atchison 20 — OT

North Andrew 26 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 21

Drexel 49 Archie 40

Southwest Livingston 34 North Shelby 22

Missouri Class 3 District 8 Championship

Maryville 46 Richmond 14

Missouri Class 2 District 8 Championship

St. Pius X 21 Lafayette County 0

Nebraska Class A Semifinals

Elkhorn South 10 Kearney 3

Omaha Westside 35 Millard South 33

Nebraska Class B Semifinals

Aurora 21 Plattsmouth 12

Elkhorn 33 Hastings 28

Nebraska Class C1 Semifinals

Adams Central 34 Kearney Catholic 29

Pierce 21 St. Paul 14

Nebraska Class C2 Semifinals

Archbishop Bergan 21 Yutan 7

Ord 38 Oakland-Craig 28

Nebraska Class D1 Semifinals

Dundy County Stratton 42 Tri County 24

Burwell 37 Cross Country 36

Nebraska Class D2 Semifinals

Sandhills/Thedford 36 Falls City Sacred Heart 26

BDS 40 Central Valley 36

Nebraska Class 6-Player Semifinals

Sterling 60 Arthur County 58

McCool Junction 30 Cody-Kilgore 12

