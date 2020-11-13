(KMAland) -- Stanberry, North Andrew, Maryville and Sterling all advanced in the postseason on Friday.
IA A: Grundy Center 34 St. Albert 6
MO 8P: Stanberry 26 East Atchison 20 — OT
Check out the complete recaps from these games on KMA Radio at our Local Sports News Page.
MO 8P: North Andrew 26 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 21
Carson Thomas led North Andrew with 74 yards rushing, 110 yards passing and three total touchdowns. Hayden Acker chipped in 93 yards rushing, 49 yards receiving and a score.
Brody Scroggins had 47 yards rushing and two touchdowns for SHNH. Drew Quinlan added 58 yards rushing and 54 yards passing.
MO 3-8: Maryville 46 Richmond 14
Trey Houchin had 13 carries for 82 yards and three touchdowns to lead Maryville in the district championship-clinching victory.
NE B: Aurora 21 Plattsmouth 12
Ethan Shaw threw for 114 yards and a touchdown and added 72 yards and a score for Aurora in the win. Mack Owens added 87 yards on the ground as well.
Christian Meneses had 24 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown to lead Plattsmouth. Adam Eggert added five receptions for 67 yards and a score.
NE 6P: Sterling 60 Arthur County 58
Sam Boldt led Sterling with 171 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Derek Buss added 136 yards and a score in the win.
FULL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class A State Semifinals
Regina Catholic 49 Saint Ansgar 28
Grundy Center 34 St. Albert 6
Iowa Class 4A State Semifinals
Southeast Polk 50 Pleasant Valley 10
Ankeny 31 Dowling Catholic 24 — 2 OT
Missouri Class 8-Man District Championships
Stanberry 26 East Atchison 20 — OT
North Andrew 26 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 21
Drexel 49 Archie 40
Southwest Livingston 34 North Shelby 22
Missouri Class 3 District 8 Championship
Maryville 46 Richmond 14
Missouri Class 2 District 8 Championship
St. Pius X 21 Lafayette County 0
Nebraska Class A Semifinals
Elkhorn South 10 Kearney 3
Omaha Westside 35 Millard South 33
Nebraska Class B Semifinals
Aurora 21 Plattsmouth 12
Elkhorn 33 Hastings 28
Nebraska Class C1 Semifinals
Adams Central 34 Kearney Catholic 29
Pierce 21 St. Paul 14
Nebraska Class C2 Semifinals
Archbishop Bergan 21 Yutan 7
Ord 38 Oakland-Craig 28
Nebraska Class D1 Semifinals
Dundy County Stratton 42 Tri County 24
Burwell 37 Cross Country 36
Nebraska Class D2 Semifinals
Sandhills/Thedford 36 Falls City Sacred Heart 26
BDS 40 Central Valley 36
Nebraska Class 6-Player Semifinals
Sterling 60 Arthur County 58
McCool Junction 30 Cody-Kilgore 12