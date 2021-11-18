(Maryville) -- Maryville boys soccer has gone further than any other before it this season. The Spoofhounds (15-5-1) will play in a state semifinal on Friday at Noon.
“We have been playing really, really well,” Coach Jesus Gonzales told KMA Sports. “It has been a really hard season for us. The conference is really tough, but we managed to get good results on it.”
Maryville has proven to be road warriors during the course of the postseason. They entered Class 1 District 8 as the No. 2 seed, rolled to a 9-1 win over Lutheran Kansas City and then upset No. 1 seeded Summit Christian Academy on their home field with a 2-1 overtime victory.
From there, Coach Gonzales’ team faced their toughest task of the season, playing a state quarterfinal at undefeated Smithton. Again, Maryville came away with a tight win, scoring with about four minutes remaining to take a 1-0 victory.
“The game was amazing,” Gonzales said. “It was a really nice afternoon and a long trip down there. It was really tight and really close for at least 60 minutes. We were creating a lot of chances, and those last four minutes we got the goal. I couldn’t say how satisfied it was seeing the ball go in.”
Senior Jacob Ferris has created much of the offense, according to Coach Gonzales, while junior midfielder Quinn Pettlon, sophomore center back Boyd Gallaher and sophomore goalkeeper Jaxson Staples have also been among the key players throughout the course of the season.
Those four and plenty others have come together to make for the Spoofhounds most successful season in school history.
“It was our goal since last year,” Gonzales said. “We want to always get better and bring the program farther than years previous. I thought we could do it, but I wasn’t expecting this amazing season, to be honest. I’m really proud of my team.”
For a town that is usually mostly (American) football-mad during the fall, the soccer fervor has really started to pick up.
“It has been really nice,” Gonzales said. “The town has been talking a lot about soccer lately. Not only us in the high school, but the (Northwest Missouri State women) are doing well, too. It’s really nice to see how soccer is getting into people’s minds.”
Maryville will play in a Class 1 state semifinal on Friday at Noon in Fenton against Lutheran St. Charles.
“It’s a team that manages very well on defense,” Gonzales said. “We just need to play a little bit faster and stay concentrated on the main goal. No making mistakes because if you make one you’re probably going to be sent back home. What I’m trying to tell the guys is to stay focused and don’t worry. It’s just another game. Just stay focused and relaxed. Soccer is the same all the time. Just do what you know.”
St. Pius X (Festus) and Fair Grove will play in the other semifinal on Friday morning at 10:00 AM. The winners and losers will then meet on Saturday with the consolation game at 10:00 AM and the championship at 11:00 AM. Listen to the full interview with Coach Gonzales below.