(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley’s high-scoring, history-making sharpshooter is the 2021 KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Maddax DeVault averaged 23.4 points per game, ranking second among KMAland conference athletes and sixth in the entire state. More importantly to her, she played the leading role in the Wolverines historic season.
“All in all, I’ll remember meeting all of our goals this season,” DeVault told KMA Sports. “First, it was conference. Then reaching state was really the highlight of the season and probably of my career.”
The Nodaway Valley girls basketball program had never made it to the state tournament prior to this season. DeVault and her teammates combined to not only push the Wolverines to Des Moines, but they also narrowly missed playing for a state championship.
“It means so much to us to be able to get there,” DeVault added. “Once we got to state, we played our hearts out and played for each other like any other game. It was amazing.”
Along with the pride of playing for a team that will long be immortalized in the Nodaway Valley halls, DeVault also feels fortunate that the season even happened the way it did.
“There were a lot of unknowns at the beginning of the season,” she said. “Not even knowing if we would make it halfway through the season. We didn’t know if we would be able to have our whole team together the whole time. We were extremely lucky to have that chance.”
While DeVault was well known for her scoring, sinking 52 3-pointers (6th in 2A) to aid in that, she was hardly just a scorer. The All-POI Defensive Team member, DeVault also averaged 3.6 steals per game, grabbed nearly five boards per contest and added 1.6 assists per game.
“I think it took a little bit (for me) to get going,” DeVault said of her season. “I think everyone has that, and I definitely went through some slumps at the beginning. I think what really kept me going was my confidence and knowing that I’ve put in the work. Even in a slump, I used that confidence all season to finish strong.”
That growth in confidence also came with a growth in her game. Prior to the season, KMA Sports installed DeVault as a Winter Sports “Name to Know.” That certainly came to fruition this year, and so did her plan to become “more of a diverse basketball player.”
DeVault’s hopes were that she would no longer be “content standing outside the arc and shooting 3s.”
“That timid-ness, as any freshman can probably understand, came with not wanting to make a mistake,” she said. “As the years go on, I really just started to become more confident in myself.”
And again, that confidence came with putting in plenty of work. However, it wasn’t until the year leading into her freshman season where she decided a lot of her focus and work would go into the sport of basketball.
“When I was younger, I never really had a favorite sport,” DeVault said. “Coming into my freshman year, I started to realize that basketball was the sport I really wanted to focus on and put the most energy and time towards. Once I came to that realization, I never looked back.
“I’ve never been one to skip practice or open gyms. I’m always in there, and I want to be the best I can be for my team.”
DeVault is the first non-Hawkeye Ten Conference member to win the KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Listen to the full interview with the Nodaway Valley junior below.
Previous KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year Winners
2019-20: Elle Scarborough, Glenwood
2018-19: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2017-18: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2016-17: Maegan Holt, Lewis Central
2015-16: Taylor Frederick, Harlan
2014-15: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2013-14: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2012-13: Aubrey Norville, Lewis Central