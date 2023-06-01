(Sidney) -- A history-making state tournament trip and another strong season for both programs has landed Sidney’s Janice Shanno another award in a season full of them.
The latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Golden Plaque of Distinction award winner is this year’s KMAland Golf Coach of the Year.
“I’m just so humbled by the awards,” Shanno told KMA Sports. “I’m so excited for the way the kids played all season. They came in and worked hard, improved their game as the season went along and that’s what allowed us to get to our goals.”
The big goal — for both programs — was to advance to the state tournament. While the boy’s team came up a bit short of advancing to districts, the girl’s team broke through after two near-misses the previous pair of seasons.
“We had Avery (Dowling) and Eve (Brumbaugh) and Sycily (Hall) and Ellie (Ward),” Shanno said of her girls team. “We had those four that played every meet last year, so we had a good, strong core coming back. We were able to get Ellah Pummel back out this year, Marley Shull was playing and we pulled the freshman Kiara (Kersten) along to give her a lot of experience this year. They all came and worked hard at practice, and we had an unspoken goal. We knew we were so close to state last year, so having everybody back, they had that goal in mind to get there.”
The Cowgirls ultimately claimed a seventh-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament while Dowling earned a ninth-place medal.
“It was very overwhelming, very emotional,” Shanno admitted on her team’s state tournament qualification. “Probably more emotional for me than the girls because I knew, at that point, I was going to get to take a team along and have up there when I got the (IGHSAU award).”
While the girls qualified for the state tournament, Shanno also directed the Sidney boys to another strong season, despite losing a strong senior class.
“Our leader Hayden Thompson really stepped into that number one role as just a sophomore,” Shanno said. “I knew that was going to be solid, and I knew that Will Bryant was coming back this year and would put some good scores on the board. The question mark was that crew of sophomore boys we had the year before as freshmen and how they would develop. They came a long way from last year to this year and played some really good golf.”
Shanno’s teams have seen plenty of successes over the last several years behind her guidance. Even with the girls qualifying for state for the first time, both teams have routinely been in the mix in postseason events.
“It’s their program,” Shanno said of her golfers. “I’m there to help facilitate to help them become better golfers. I try to put the least amount of pressure on them to come out and perform. I just want them playing and learning the game of golf. That formula has worked well for me.”
Shanno joins Maryville’s Brenda Ricks, Missouri Valley’s Jamie Wieme and fellow Corner Conference coaches Greg Ernster (Fremont-Mills) and Jason Reynolds (Griswold) as winners of the KMAland Golf Coach of the Year award. Listen to the full interview below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GOLF COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Brenda Ricks, Maryville
2021: Greg Ernster, Fremont-Mills
2019: Jason Reynolds, Griswold
2018: Jamie Wieme, Missouri Valley