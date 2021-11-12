(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart won a state volleyball championship for the first time in 15 years last Saturday. Today, we honor their coach – Emma Ebel – as the KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year.
Ebel – a Treynor alum and member of the 2012 state softball champion – joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Friday to reflect on a historic season for the Irish.
“I’ve never met a more deserving group of girls,” Ebel said. “They really set a goal for themselves at the beginning of the season and every day they did what it took to get there. Ultimately, it paid off for them, and I’m so happy I was able to be a part of this with them.”
Falls City Sacred Heart entered the season as the favorite to bring home the Class D2 state championship. The Irish returned most of their production and plenty of experience from a team that finished third in 2020.
However, Coach Ebel’s team faced a bit of adversity in the D2 final on Saturday, falling behind two sets to one to Humphrey St. Francis before rallying for a thrilling five-set championship win.
“Mental toughness is something we’ve talked about all season,” Ebel said. “Humphrey showed up and played their game of the season, and they really put on a show. They did everything they needed to do to make a run for that championship. It was something at the beginning we weren’t really prepared for. They were a totally different team from the one we watched the day before and that we had film on.
“They were executing on all cylinders. It kind of caught us off guard, and I think it maybe shocked the girls a little bit. They came out ready, but we persevered. That’s where I talk about the difference from last year’s team and this year’s team. I don’t know that we had the mental toughness last year that they’ve developed and worked so hard to get this year. They showed the grit and the determination to fight all the way through that fifth set.”
The state title for Sacred Heart is the first since claiming the championship in 2006 and the third overall, joining the 1997 champion. Since the 2006 championship, though, the Irish had struggled mightily just to get a win at state. In five trips following that title, Sacred Heart claimed just one victory.
That all changed a year ago in Ebel’s first season as head coach. They won their first state tournament match – over Humphrey St. Francis – in 13 years. Following a semifinal loss, they bounced back to claim third. That set the stage for this year’s 35-2 season.
“Not to say that it was disappointing (to finish third), but it just leaves you hungry,” Ebel said. “We learned a lot about competing and how things aren’t always going to go the way you want them to. We talked about it daily. What team do we want to be? Do we want to be the team that could have been or the team everybody looks at says, ‘They really were something.’”
With plenty of talent throughout the roster, including two-time KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year Erison Vonderschmidt, Coach Ebel says competition in practice proved to be vital for this team.
“It comes with the practice and the competition in pushing each other,” Ebel said. “We learned to persevere through two losses, and I think they came at key times. From then on out, they finished the season with an 18-game win streak and a championship.”
Ebel is the first non-Iowa coach to win the KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year in the nine years of the award. Listen to the full interview with Ebel below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Jenna Maiers, CAM
2019: Katie Darrington, Abraham Lincoln
2018: Angie Lantz, St. Albert
2017: Connie Blank, East Mills
2016: Mike Bond, Lewis Central
2015: Amy McClintock, Sidney
2014: Jody Druivenga, Stanton
2013: Angie Spangenberg, Harlan