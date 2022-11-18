(Woodbine) -- It was a historical and memorable season for the Woodbine cross country teams. With a state champion, top three team finish and an additional state medalist, the Tigers put together a dream of a day in Fort Dodge earlier this fall.
The engineer behind all of that, James Smith, is this year’s KMAland Cross Country Coach of the Year.
“This crew was willing to work hard and wanted to achieve high expectations and goals,” Smith told KMA Sports. “They were a lot of fun. They were good kids, respectful and fun to be around. You didn’t have to deal with any drama. I told them many times beyond running they have a bright future ahead of them.”
Both Tigers teams won Rolling Valley Conference championships and were able to advance to Fort Dodge. However, they were just getting started.
Junior Addison Murdock ran to a 14th-place finish to pick up her first career state medal, and Landon Bendgen followed by winning the 1A boys championship while lifting his team to a third-place finish.
“My father (Rod Smith) was the coach for a long time,” Smith said. “I’d been to the state meet numerous times before with him. It’s always fun and exciting, but in all the years, we never had people walking the deck. To have one of our girl runners walking it, our boys team up there and the first school individual champion…we were walking on cloud nine.”
Coach Smith says that he owes his father plenty of gratitude for the program that he created and the culture that he helped to cultivate.
“My dad really built a culture of enjoyment,” he said. “It’s hard to get across to younger kids in a sport that is primarily just conditioning that it’s so much fun to be out for. You get them to practice and show them the camaraderie of the team, pushing yourself and working hard and then having some time to mess around with your friends at the end.
“It really gets kids interested in it when you have runners like Landon and Addison. Having those two lead people will pull the rest of the runners along. They see this person they’ve gone to school with their whole life really achieving something, and it starts showing them that it’s fun. It’s an enjoyable sport that working hard pays off and then you kind of get lucky to have kids with the right mentality and the right group around you. We’ve been blessed to have that the last couple years.”
With the successes of the last several years in mind, Woodbine cross country appears to be a growing force in the area and in Class 1A. Put simply, Coach Smith doesn’t believe they are done achieving new things.
“I think (this past season) will be a motivating factor,” he said. “I know that we have a group of boys involved with Landon and all but one of them is returning next year. They now want that individual medal and want to finish higher at state. A number of them have already started winter workouts, and they’re really looking forward to the track and cross country season next year.
“As far as the girls go, Addison always had it in her mind that she could get a medal, but it would be hard as a dual-sporter. Now that she’s got it, it’s lit an even deeper fire under her belly. She is motivating our other runners. They look and see what she’s accomplished, and they want to get a taste of it. I think that’s all it takes. Seeing someone you know and compete with on a daily basis at practice, and it makes you believe you can do the same thing.”
Coach Smith is the first Rolling Valley Conference coach to win the KMAland Cross Country Coach of the Year award. Check out the previous winners and the full interview with Coach Smith below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Jane Mayer, Clarinda
2020: Todd Peverill, Glenwood
2019: Jenny Hamilton, AHSTW
2018: Kelli Kersten, Logan-Magnolia