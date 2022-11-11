(Tarkio/Fairfax) -- The East Atchison volleyball team finished their historical and magical run in Cape Girardeau last Saturday. Today, their coach – Madison Hagey – is the KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year.
Hagey guided the Wolves to a 28-8 season, another conference and district championship and their first appearance in a state semifinal.
“I always said, these girls are special,” Hagey told KMA Sports. “They’ve played together for a long time, and you can just tell that this group of girls are winners. It was really fun this season to watch them work together and get better as the season went on.”
Led by the outstanding middle hitting and all-around play of Natalie Hedlund – the KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year – the Wolves made many strides throughout the year. However, Coach Hagey pointed to the serve receive and defense as the difference in this year’s success.
“I really saw improvement in our serve receive,” she said. “I knew serve receive and defense were going to be some of the most important parts of our game. Over the course of the season, we really repped some different serve receive cues and really put a focus on that. Seeing that improve over the course of the season is really what led us to have the season we had.”
The Wolves won their third consecutive district championship by beating Rock Port, and they followed it up with an impressive state sectional win over St. Joseph Christian. However, beating Santa Fe in Tarkio in a state quarterfinal sent them to their first Final Four.
“That game was quite the battle,” Hagey said of the win over Class 1 power Santa Fe. “All season long our girls’ goal was to win the sectional game, and I kind of explained to the girls that you only have to win one more to go to the Final Four. After the sectional game, the message was, do we have one more game?
“The girls really just made a choice to battle (Santa Fe). They could tell early that we were the stronger attacking team, so they hit it and put it away. They really wanted to win that game. It was awesome to see them work together and watch them fight through that five-set battle.”
While East Atchison claimed just one set in their final two matches of the season, Coach Hagey and her team took away plenty of success stories from their standard-setting season.
“Once you’ve gone to (the Final Four), you want to go back,” Hagey said. “Having been there and experienced that, I’ve come to know what it’s going to take in the future to get back down there. Just showing the girls that and buying in to what it takes to get back there is going to be huge. The girls experienced that and the younger girls watching our older girls do that, they know what it takes and are willing to put in the work to get back there.”
For Hagey, it was also a chance to continue to coach and share her love of the game of volleyball with her team.
“When I was in college, I helped coach some elementary volleyball in Maryville,” Hagey said. “From that moment, I knew that I wanted to be involved in coaching. I loved teaching, and I have a background in volleyball. I played in college, so just using that knowledge I developed over the years and having a chance to teach girls and bring them the love of volleyball I have has been awesome.”
Hagey is the first coach from KMAland Missouri to win the annual KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year award, which dates back to 2013. Listen to the full interview with Hagey and view the previous winners below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Emma Ebel, Falls City Sacred Heart
2020: Jenna Maiers, CAM
2019: Katie Darrington, Abraham Lincoln
2018: Angie Lantz, St. Albert
2017: Connie Blank, East Mills
2016: Mike Bond, Lewis Central
2015: Amy McClintock, Sidney
2014: Jody Druivenga, Stanton
2013: Angie Spangenberg, Harlan