(Greenfield) -- From the beginning to the end, Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault was a standout. The four-sport star began in August and finished in July and did it all with skill, tenacity and athleticism, never slowing down during a historical junior year.
The Wolverines superstar is the 2021 KMAland Female Athlete of the Year.
“It’s all about the memories we made,” DeVault told KMA Sports. “Reaching a lot of lofty goals in all sports. Volleyball, we went pretty far and had a good run. Then basketball, obviously, winning the conference and making it to state for the first time in school history was huge. Having a pretty good track season, going to state and placing in three events. I’m really proud of all we accomplished.”
The list of accomplishments from DeVault’s junior season is certainly a long one. She was an All-Pride of Iowa first team member in both volleyball and basketball and earned second team honors in softball. KMA Sports picked her as the POI Junior of the Year and made the POI Elite Team in both volleyball and basketball.
DeVault was the KMA Sports POI and KMAland Player of the Year in basketball, was named to All-KMAland Elite Basketball Team and garnered First Team All-State honors from multiple entities, including the IBCA where she was named Class 2A Player of the Year. In track, she qualified for the Drake Relays and medaled in three events on her way to an All-KMAland nod. Put simply, it was a non-stop run through four sports that would rival any other athlete of the past decade.
“Just staying active in every season,” DeVault said. “Basketball is my main sport, but it’s really important to have those different skills and work those different muscles and body parts in every sport I play. I think they’re all very crucial and important, and I enjoy them all.”
It was basketball where DeVault arguably made her biggest impact, leading Nodaway Valley to the state tournament for the first time in school history. The Wolverines won their state quarterfinal before a tight semifinal defeat. All the while, DeVault was averaging 23.4 points per game, sinking 52 3-pointers and adding 3.6 steals, nearly five rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.
“It was improving my all-around game in all aspects,” DeVault said of her big junior year. “Not just shooting from the outside but driving, improving my mid-range and focusing in on my defense. Working on that in the offseason really helped my game. I think my focus was a lot more honed in. I had the bigger goal in mind.”
DeVault’s success from basketball bled right into track, posting a breakout season that had her among the state’s top hurdlers.
“I’ve always been in (hurdles),” DeVault said. “It’s never been my favorite and never really worked on it the most. This last year, I really took that goal and went with it. I was pretty proud of how I stepped into that and executed. I’m proud to get the opportunity to do any event I can, and I’m always going to do my best.”
DeVault added to her medal count at the state meet, running fifth in the 100 hurdles while anchoring the state runner-up 4x200 squad and running well for a fourth place sprint medley relay.
While basketball and track stand out, DeVault says she focuses each individual sport as its season comes. She’s been one of Nodaway Valley’s stars in volleyball and softball, too, and even if her year-round focus does stick closely to roundball, she wouldn’t trade being a four-sport athlete for specialization.
“I think the team aspect is amazing,” she said. “Just being able to play any sport with the people you’re going to play basketball with and run track with is very important. I really enjoy softball. It’s such a fun sport, and you get to be outside and get a nice little tan.”
With her junior year behind her, DeVault will now turn her attention to trying to make some more exciting memories and maybe a little more history in her senior year.
“Like always, I just want to give every sport my all,” she said. “I think I have big goals and expectations for every sport. I think my goal this year is also to just have fun and whatever happens happens. Obviously, you want to reach those big goals, but that doesn’t always happen.
“I just want to have fun my senior year. It’s really surreal that it’s already here. People say that time flies by. They’re definitely not lying when they say that. I’m really excited.”
DeVault is the second consecutive Pride of Iowa athlete to win the KMAland Female Athlete of the Year award, joining Mount Ayr’s Sam Stewart. Listen to the full interview with DeVault linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND ATHLETE OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr
2019: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2018: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2017: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2016: Taylor Frederick, Harlan
2015: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2014: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2013: Chaley Rath, Treynor