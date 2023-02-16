(KMAland) -- Seventeen KMAland wrestlers participated in Thursday's Class 3A session at the 2023 State Wrestling Tournament. When the smoke cleared, four were still in play for a medal.
Two KMAlanders still have a shot at a state championship: Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad (170) and LeMars' Ayden Hoag (220).
Kammrad's win came via disqualification against second-seeded Brent Slade (Southeast Polk). Officials penalized Slade for an illegal slam penalty in the first period of their quarterfinal match. Medical personnel wouldn't clear Kammrad to continue. By rule, Kammrad was awarded the victory.
Kammrad will face Kaia Fox (Johnston) in the semifinals if he's cleared to participate.
LeMars junior Ayden Hoag is among the final four left in the 220-pound bracket. Hoag hit a five-point move on Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand in the final seconds to escape with a 6-1 win.
"I was in on the legs," Hoag said. "It wasn't the greatest position, but I caught him on his bag to seal it."
Hoag has a tough task ahead him on Friday when he faces Ben Keuter (Iowa City, City High).
Kueter is looking to become a four-time state champion. The Iowa football/wrestling commit has managed pins in 14 and 12 seconds in his first two matches.
"I'm not the favorite to win," Hoag said. "I'm just going to go in, enjoy the environment and see what I can do."
Hildebrand and Abraham Lincoln's Jaymeson VanderVelde (106) are still alive in the tournament's consolation bracket. Class 3A action resumes Friday at 6 PM. View the full 3A diary below.
Class 3A Quarterfinals
170: Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central) advances to semifinals
220: Ayden Hoag (LeMars) advances to semifinals, Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) drops to consolations
Class 3A Third Round Consolations
106: Jaymeson VanderVelde (Abraham Lincoln) advances
113: Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central) is eliminated
120: Jonathon Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) is eliminated
195: Camden Feuerhelm (LeMars) is eliminated
Class 3A Second Round Consolations
106: Jaymeson VanderVelde (Abraham Lincoln) advances, Daniel Overall (Lewis Central) is eliminated
113: Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central) advances, Danny Cleveland (Sioux City East) is eliminated
120: Jonathon Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) advances, Brock Hessenius (LeMars) is eliminated
126: Derrick Gregory (Lewis Central) is eliminated
138: Parker Herzog (Abraham Lincoln) is eliminated
145: Keegan Kayser (LeMars) is eliminated
160: Alex Allen (LeMars) is eliminated, Paxton Blanchard (Lewis Central) is eliminated
182: Evan Jalas (LeMars) is eliminated
195: Camden Feuerhelm (LeMars) advances
285: Warren Summers (Abraham Lincoln)