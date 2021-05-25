(Shenandoah) -- Jorja Holliday did it all for Nodaway Valley in the Wolverines' 11-5 season-opening win over Shenandoah on Tuesday night.
"It's super awesome," Coach Abbey Queck said of her team's season-opening win. "The girls were a little nervous. We haven't had a lot of practices together, so it was good to come out and get a win against a bigger school."
Holliday, a freshman, tossed a complete game, striking out 10.
"I found the strike zone," she said. "My inside fastball was good. They just didn't have good enough hands for it. It's one of my main pitches. I throw it in there and hit the corner every time."
"Jorja put in a lot of time in the offseason," Queck said. "She plays all year. She's been working for this. Last year, she struggled as an eighth-grader, but she's learned a lot and grown a ton. I look for her to be a strong leader for us."
Holliday's dominance carried over to the offensive side, too. With Nodaway Valley facing a 5-2 in the top of the fifth, Holliday fired a shot to left-centerfield that resulted in a grand slam, handing the Wolverines what proved to be the decisive 6-5 lead.
"It felt great off the bat," she said. "I felt it through my hands that I had a strong hit. It feels great. I'm glad my team backed me up on it."
The game's first inning gave no indications of a high-scoring affair when Holliday and Shenandoah pitcher Jenna Burdorf both retired the respective sides in order.
Nodaway Valley plated a run in the second with an RBI from Chloe Christensen, but Shenandoah countered with a knock from Sara Morales. In the third, Nodaway Valley appeared to have the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly, but the umpire ruled the runner left the bag early and was declared out to end the inning.
Shenandoah used the timely break to their advantage and scored a run in the third and fourth to take a 3-1 lead.
Bella Hogan opened Nodaway Valley's portion of the fifth inning with a walk and eventually scored. Maddax DeVault and Maddie Frey reached on singles while Aubrey Van Otterloo got on base via a fielder's choice to set the stage for Holliday's go-ahead grand slam.
Shenandoah got two runs of their own in the fifth to trim the deficit to 6-5 but stranded the tying run at third.
Neither managed a run in the sixth, sending the game to the seventh with Nodaway Valley holding a 6-5 lead.
The Wolverines' first two hitters of the inning went down in order, but the Wolverines followed with a two-out clinic scoring five runs off two hits, including a two-RBI hit from DeVault. When the dust settled, Nodaway Valley had their second five-run inning of the game to push their lead to 11-6.
The Fillies followed by going down in order, ending the game.
"We can never have enough runs," Queck said. "We always talk about keeping the gas pedal and not stopping. It was nice to go into the last inning and have a big cushion."
Holliday also drew a walk on Tuesday, scoring a run in the process. DeVault tallied three hits, Erin Rhoads had one hit and scored twice in the win. Hogan also crossed home plate twice.
Morales and Lynnae Green drove in runs for Shenandoah. The Fillies (0-1) return to action on Thursday when they host Clarinda.
Nodaway Valley (1-0) has a quick turnaround. They face Stanton Wednesday night, the second game in their stretch of games in three consecutive days. They play Lenox on Wednesday.
"If we don't have a good night, we are playing again the next night," Queck said "Learning from each game and using each game to grow is going to help us."
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Holliday and Coach Queck. Those interviews can be heard below.