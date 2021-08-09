(Avoca) -- When the AHSTW baseball team opens the 2022 season, it will be their first game in nearly a quarter-century without Jason Holst manning the dugout.
Holst, who spent the past 16 years as head coach and eight years before that as an assistant, recently stepped down to spend more time with his family.
On Monday, the longtime skipper joined Upon Further Review to discuss his decision to call it quits.
"It was hard," Holst said. "But for myself and my family, it felt like the right time. My son just completed his career, and I thought I would make it a duo that we were both done with baseball. It was hard, but we feel good about the decision."
Holst leaves the third-base box after compiling 193 wins and 161 losses during his 16-year tenure.
He inherited the Vikings program, then known as AHST, in 2006 after serving as an assistant under Coach Larry Rhamy.
The start of his head coaching career couldn't have gone much better -- winning 39 games and qualifying for two state tournaments -- in his first two seasons.
"I was spoiled," he joked. "We had some solid teams. He (Coach) Rhamy did a good job of making sure I was ready to take the helm. We had a few other substate and district final games along the way."
Holst says one of his fondest memories of his coaching career was being a part of the 2013 Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
"That was the first time we had a player (Tyler Robinson) and coach participate since the mid-80s. That was a huge accomplishment."
Holst also cherishes the fierce battles with the fellow teams in the Western Iowa Conference, as well as his team's postseason clashes with the likes of Shenandoah and Clarinda.
"All of the coaches in the conference are such great guys," Holst said. "It was such a competitive conference."
As you might expect with someone who spent his life around them, Holst says the thing he will miss the most is the kids.
"They make coaching easy," he said. "They are such great kids. That's the part that is the toughest about stepping away. All those opportunities with the kids and seeing their growth are the moments I think should be cherished."
Coach Holst spent the last five years coaching his son -- Blake -- who just concluded a stellar playing career.
"Being able to see my son play was awesome," he said. "I had to miss so many of his youth games. So being able to be around him for each one of his high school games was special."
Holst isn't completely done coaching. He plans to still serve as AHSTW's Athletic Director and as assistant football coach under head coach G.G. Harris.
With his baseball days done, Holst has timely advice for whoever inherits the program.
"Embrace the opportunity," he said. "Kids will surprise you so much with the hard work they put in and knowledge they soak in. Just enjoy it. You are going to turn one day, and it will be in the blink of an eye. Twenty-four years seems like yesterday, so embrace the opportunity to be around the great game of baseball."
The full interview with Holst can be found below.