(Neola) -- Tri-Center's Alex Ausdemore will continue his football career at perennial NAIA power Morningside.
The senior made his decision official on Saturday and joined Monday's Upon Further Review to discuss it.
"It feels very good," Ausdemore said. "I have put in lots of work over the years. I'm just glad I can do something with it."
Ausdemore was lured to Morningside thanks to a summer camp he attended. From there, he was hooked.
"I got invited for a game day visit and got to tour the campus," he said. "I was pretty amazed by how everything went up there and I liked it a lot."
The decision for Ausdemore came down to Grand View and Morningside.
"I just felt more of a home vibe from Morningside," he said.
Morningside has been the team to beat in the NAIA over the past decade. Since 2011, the Mustangs have won two national championships and reached the semifinals seven times. They have also won nine consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference crowns and are riding a 37-game winning streak.
"I hope it's going to be great," Ausdemore said of his prospects at Morningside.
Ausdemore has been a two-way lineman for the Tri-Center under coach Ryan Schroder. However, he feels he is likely to play on the offensive side at Morningside.
The Mustangs, led by Coach Steve Ryan, were appealed to Ausdemore's 6-foot-3 frame and agility.
"They liked how big I am and how good I can move," he said. "I need to work on that because that will probably take me the furthest."
Ausdemore is the latest of many former KMAlanders to land on Morningside's roster. Others include his former high school teammate Bryson Freeberg, Ben Fichter (Abraham Lincoln), Terrance Weah (Denison-Schleswig), Michael Shiffer (AHSTW), Kyle Cerven (Shenandoah), Drew Bessey (Palmyra), Isaac Bower (CAM), Colton Irlbeck (Kuemper), Noah Carter (Glenwood), Ethan Owen (Lamoni), Aaron Allen (Exira-EHK), Tim Prokupek (Plattsmouth), Colby Roos (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Caden Schulte (Sioux City East), Cale Roller (Atlantic), Jacob Heitshusen (Kuemper Catholic), Drake Partridge (AHSTW), Rileigh Belt (Sioux City West) and Jordan Torres (Denison-Schleswig).
The complete interview with Ausdemore can be heard below.