(Glenwood) -- A nine-point fourth quarter deficit was not enough to knock Glenwood out on Saturday night. The No. 2 ranked Rams (18-4) stormed back for a 60-57 Class 4A regional semifinal win over Lewis Central in a game broadcast on KMA 960.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
The comeback win came seemingly out of thin air and was buoyed by a career night from South Dakota State commit Jenna Hopp. The junior poured in a career-best 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and three steals.
“What a dogfight,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “Lewis Central came to play and came to battle, and they showed their toughness tonight. I can’t say enough good things about their squad tonight.”
“Props to LC,” Hopp added. “They were hitting shots and playing great defense. We, as a team, overcame adversity and stuck together through it all.”
Hopp scored 16 of her points from the free throw line, finishing 16 of 19 from the charity stripe. She did her best and most important work in the fourth period, posting 15 of Glenwood’s 21 points in the final quarter.
“I couldn’t have scored those 32 without my team,” Hopp said. “They were finding me, getting me the ball and I hit the shots.”
While Hopp guided the comeback, things didn’t appear too promising early in the fourth period when Lewis Central pushed their nearly game-long lead up to nine. Even while dealing with foul trouble from much of their roster, the Titans (12-11) kept finding contributions.
Senior Jordan Petersen hit her first shot of the game early in the fourth to push their lead up to nine. That followed a triple from Anna Strohmeier, whose long-range jumper came just before the third quarter buzzer. Avery Hanafan, who averaged 0.8 points per game coming into the contest, also had an important thee-point play late in the third. In all, LC played 11, nine of them scored and another — Addison Holt — had a pair of important steals and an assist.
Despite the continued efforts from the other side, Glenwood would not quit. Hopp scored seven straight to bring the deficit down to two and then traded a pair of free throw makes with LC’s Gracie Hays. After Brooke Larsen split a two-shot trip to the line, Hopp scored to bring the Rams within two, and Madison Camden pushed them into the lead.
“She just wasn’t going to let it go,” Rasmussen said of Hopp. “I don’t know what she was from the free throw line, but she made a bunch. We were (24 of 32) as a team, and that’s why we shoot a bunch of them (in practice).”
Hays split two free free throws to tie at 53, and Hopp made two more freebies to give the Rams a 55-53 advantage. Larsen’s hoop on the other end tied the game at 55-all, and the Titans came through with a rare fourth-quarter stop. However, Danika Arnold snagged a steal, fed Camden and the all-time leading scorer in Glenwood history completed a go-ahead three-point play.
After Larsen brought LC within a point on a runner in the lane, the Titans struggled to corral a Glenwood ball-handler, running off valuable time before eventually fouling Hopp with just over three seconds left. Hopp made two more free throws, and Lewis Central couldn’t find a shot before the buzzer to end the upset threat.
“The game was being called really tight,” Coach Rasmussen said of the comeback. “We talked about having to adapt and adjust, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to be aggressive and apply pressure. We just gotta be smart about it. I think the girls did a good job of not fouling in those situations and still being aggressive and applying the pressure.”
“We just never gave up,” Hopp added. “We weren’t losing that game. We just kind of all came together. We found the positives in the situation. There were a lot of negatives at times, but we found a way and got it done. Survive and advance.”
Camden was the only other Glenwood player in double figures with 12 points while Abby Hughes pitched in eight. For Lewis Central, Lucy Scott had 18 points, Brooke Larsen chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds and Kylee Brown finished with eight points. The Titans lose just one starter from their senior class in Petersen while reserves Sydney Casey and Ashlee McKenzie also suited for the final time.
The Rams move back to a regional final on Tuesday night at home against Winterset, which advanced past Creston on Saturday.
“It’s an unfamiliar opponent,” Rasmussen said. “We’ve already watched a fair amount of film, and we’ll watch some more. They have a heck of a ballplayer in Jena Young, and we know that. But we feel like we’ve got a lot of good ballplayers. We’re ready to invite them on Tuesday and see how it goes.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Rasmussen and Hopp below.