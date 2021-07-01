(Sidney) -- The Sidney baseball team got a taste of what their top district competition could look like on Wednesday night. The Cowboys hung tight with highly-ranked St. Albert before taking a one-run loss in extra innings.
On Thursday’s Sports Feature, KMA Sports talked with Cowboys head coach Bradley Johnson, who recently guided his team to clinching an outright Corner Conference championship.
This year’s Cowboys team features just three seniors, but they’ve certainly got plenty from ace pitcher Leighton Whipple.
“He’s kind of been a horse,” Coach Johnson said. “He’s pitched over 40 innings with 70 strikeouts. He places the ball and is a very talented pitcher. He’s been the leader of the team.”
Whipple’s 41 1/3 innings easily leads the team and the conference while also ranking 13th in Class 1A. His 1.35 ERA and 0.48 WHIP go well together with a .085 opponent’s batting average – the best average against for anybody in the state with at least 40 innings pitched.
The senior right-hander has had some help with freshman Seth Ettleman and junior Garett Phillips throwing 18 1/3 and 16 2/3 innings, respectively, while maintaining ERAs south of 4.00.
“Garett is right up there,” Johnson said. “He had a little injury at the beginning of the year, and we’ve been taking it easy on him. He’s one, too, that will throw strikes and keep hitters off balance. Seth has worked very hard in the offseason, and he was surprising this year. We’ve got some big innings out of him this year, and we’re very excited about him in the future.”
Sophomore Brydon Huntley is leading the Cowboys offensively, topping the squad with 24 hits, 32 total bases, a .480 batting average, a .567 on-base percentage and a .640 slugging mark.
“He’s very talented,” Johnson said. “He never gets frustrated, and a lot of those hits are with two strikes and in pressure situations. He doesn’t strike out very often, and he’s very fast. I knew he was very talented, but he’s a gamer. He’s fun to watch.”
Other contributors this season for Sidney include seniors Tyler Hensley and Donovan Racine, juniors Kyle Beam, Jacob Hobbie, Brexton Roberts and Cole Stenzel and freshman Gabe Johnson.
The matchup with St. Albert on Wednesday was a quick reprieve from the Corner Conference slate, but Sidney will look to finish a clean sweep of the league on Thursday night when they host Stanton.
“It’s a big game,” Johnson said. “You’d like to go undefeated in conference, so we’ll be ready to play Thursday night in Sidney.”
Following the matchup with Stanton, Sidney begins a tough week on Monday with a home game against AHSTW before trips to Tri-Center and West Harrison on Tuesday and Thursday of next week. District play begins on Saturday with a first round meeting at home against Fremont-Mills.
Listen to much more with Coach Johnson on Thursday’s Sports Feature below.