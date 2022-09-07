(Elmwood) -- Elmwood-Murdock superstar Cade Hosier has emerged as an early candidate for KMAland Nebraska Football Player of the Year.
Hosier has totaled 446 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two games -- wins over Falls City Sacred Heart and Freeman.
"We're pretty confident right now," Hosier said. "That first game against Sacred Heart was figuring ourselves out, and we really delivered. Against Freeman, we got the details ironed out."
Hosier posted 129 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries.
"We played smart," Hosier said. "We knew what formations they were playing and what plays would go well. We had a lot of people in a lot of places doing stuff. It wasn't just me."
This year is Hosier's fourth as a starter for the Knights. He says this year's offensive line, which consists of Will Bauder, Sam Clements, Max Wynegar, Riley Wilson and Braden Mommens, is the best he's had.
"They're all doing a great job for me," Hosier said. "I have to thank them."
Hosier's strong start to his senior season came after he shined as a junior with 1,626 yards and 19 touchdowns.
"I can see things better and predict where the holes are going to be better," Hosier said. "Our coaches make sure we know our blocking schemes. That's helped me a lot. It's one of the biggest parts (of my success) the past few years."
Hosier and his teammates have made a statement in their first two games, but they're only focused on the next.
"We're going one game at a time," he said. "There's not a reason to look beyond this week. We can't look too far."
Elmwood-Murdock returns to play on Friday against Palmyra.
The Panthers are also 2-0 coming into the matchup.
"They have a good pass game," Hosier said. "That's something we'll have to focus on. We have to be sound."
