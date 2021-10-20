(Elmwood) -- Cade Hosier has done a little bit of everything this year, which led Elmwood-Murdock to the postseason for the fourth consecutive season and 20th time in program history.
Hosier shined in the Knights' regular-season finale against Cedar Bluffs, where he touched the ball only eight times but accounted for 406 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns en route to Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"Being prepared helps a lot," Hosier said about his success. "Things just went well for us."
Hosier had the Midas Touch with four rushes for 148 yards and two scores, two catches for 104 yards and a pair of scores and two punt return touchdowns for a combined 154 yards.
"The blocking was great," he said. "I have to give credit to my offensive line. Being fast helped, too."
Through the air, Hosier benefited from the Knights' play-action attack.
"At the beginning of the season, our offense was solid," he said. "It's just gotten better as the season went on."
Hosier's pair of special teams scores were his second and third of the season.
"I think I've been reading the holes and seeing where to go," he said. "It's not something I've always been good at doing, but this year it started to click for me."
Hosier accounted for 2,165 yards and 25 scores during the Knights' 5-3 regular season. Now, he hopes for some magic on Thursday when his team -- the No. 15 seed in Class D-1's East Bracket -- faces perennial power Howells-Dodge. The Jaguars (8-0) have not missed the postseason since the combination of the two communities in 2012. The success of the two communities dates back further, though. Howells went to the postseason every year from 1999 to 2011, while Dodge only missed the playoffs once in their final decade.
"They are a good team," Hosier said. "But we need to be confident. That's something we focused on a lot this season. We need to clean some stuff up a little bit, but I think we can give Howells-Dodge a little bit of a fight. Even if we are the underdog, I think we are a pretty good team."
Elmwood-Murdock/Howells-Dodge is a 7 p.m. kickoff on Thursday. Hosier made his comments on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. Check out the full interview below.