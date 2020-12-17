(KMAland) -- Breece Hall, Mike Rose, Xavier Hutchinson, Isheem Young and Matt Campbell brought in plenty of hardware for Iowa State with the release of the All-Big 12 awards.
Hall was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Rose was picked as the Defensive Player of the Year, Hutchinson was the Newcomer of the Year, Isheem Young nabbed the Defensive Co-Freshman of the Year and Matt Campbell is the Big 12 Coach of the Year for a third time.
Quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end Charlie Kolar, offensive lineman Colin Newell, defensive linemen JaQuan Bailey and Will McDonald and defensive back Greg Eisworth join Hall, Hutchinson and Rose on the first team All-Big 12.
Tight end Chase Allen and offensive lineman Derek Schweiger were named to the second team while Jake Hummel, Anthony Johnson, Tayvonn Kyle, Isaiah Lee, Kene Nwangwu, Dylan Soehner, Eyioma Uwazurike and Lawrence White were all honorable mentions.
Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year while kick returner/punt returner Phillip Brooks and defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert were named to the first team All-Big 12.
Vaughn, fullback Briley Moore and offensive lineman Noah Johnson were second team choices. Blake Lynch, Jahron McPherson, Elijah Sullivan and Drew Wiley were honorable mentions for the Wildcats.
Kansas had Kyron Johnson, Kwamie Lassiter, Kenny Logan and Karon Prunty all named as honorable mentions.
View the complete release from the Big 12 linked here.