(KMAland) -- A host of KMAland volleyball players were honored on Monday with the release of the All-District Teams from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
View the full list of KMAlanders that were honored below or click here for the complete list.
CLASS 1A
Veronica Andrusyshyn, SR, Riverside (Southwest District)
Makenna Askeland, SR, Griswold (Southwest District)
Jalie Baumfalk, SR, Murray (South Central District)
Addy Boell, JR, Glidden-Ralston (Southwest District)
Bree Bower, SR, CAM (Southwest District)
Mikenzie Brewer, JR, Tri-Center (Southwest District)
Jayda Chew, SR, Murray (South Central District)
Lexi Clendenen, FR, Southeast Warren (South Central District)
Carley Craighead, SO, Ankeny Christian (South Central District)
Avery Dowling, SR, Sidney (Southwest District)
Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars (South Central District)
Teagan Ewalt, SR, Fremont-Mills (Southwest District)
Jillian French, JR, Twin Cedars (South Central District)
Macanna Guritz, SR, Logan-Magnolia (Northwest District)
Maclayn Houston, JR, West Harrison (Southwest District)
Emily Hutt, SR, Sidney (Southwest District)
Lydia Kern, FR, Southeast Warren (South Central District)
Lauren Johnson, SO, Stanton (Southwest District)
Marleigh Johnson, SR, Stanton (Southwest District)
Vanessa Koehler, SR, Glidden-Ralston (Southwest District)
Taylor Lumbard, SR, Diagonal (South Central District)
Sophie Lyle, SR, Twin Cedars (South Central District)
Ellie Monahan, SO, St. Albert (Southwest District)
Macey Nehring, SO, Ankeny Christian (South Central District)
Jessica O’Day, JR, Boyer Valley (Southwest District)
Kaden Payne, SR, Sidney (Southwest District)
Katie Quick, SO, Ankeny Christian (South Central District)
Ayla Richardson, SO, Riverside (Southwest District)
Alivia Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren (South Central District)
Teryn Shields, SR, Murray (South Central District)
Eva Steffensen, JR, CAM (Southwest District)
Jenna Stephens, SR, Stanton (Southwest District)
Miah Urban, SR, East Mills (Southwest District)
Anna Weathers, SO, Ankeny Christian (South Central District)
Emily Williams, SR, East Mills (Southwest District)
Coach of the Year: Michele Quick, Ankeny Christian (South Central District)
Coach of the Year: Brooke Flathers, Riverside (Southwest District)
CLASS 2A
Ashlyn Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic (Northwest District)
Sophie Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic (Northwest District)
Maya Contreraz, SR, Missouri Valley (Southwest District)
Tierney Dalton, JR, Southwest Valley (Southwest District)
Ava Hilts, SR, Missouri Valley (Southwest District)
Alizabeth Jacobsen, JR, Underwood (Southwest District)
Aubree James, JR, Treynor (Southwest District)
Nora Konz, FR, Treynor (Southwest District)
Ryanne Mullen, SR, Southwest Valley (Southwest District)
Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley (Southwest District)
Grace Porter, SR, AHSTW (Southwest District)
Delaney Simpson, SR, Treynor (Southwest District)
Coach of the Year: Lea Crouse, Treynor (Southwest District)
CLASS 3A
Merced Ramirez, JR, Red Oak (West District)
CLASS 4A
Maddie Bergman, SR, Lewis Central (West District)
Maliyah Hacker, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (West District)
Ashlyne Havermann, JR, Lewis Central (West District)
Lauren LaFleur, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (West District)
Maddie LaFleur, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (West District)
Brooke Larsen, SO, Lewis Central (West District)
Anna Strohmeier, JR, Lewis Central (West District)
Coach of the Year: Mike Bond, Lewis Central (West District)
CLASS 5A
Azaria Green, SR, Abraham Lincoln (West District)
Molly Romano, JR, Abraham Lincoln (West District)
