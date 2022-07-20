(Fort Dodge) -- Mount Ayr’s (17-11) season ended Wednesday with a 12-3 loss to Van Meter (31-10) in the Class 2A state softball consolation bracket.
A five-run third inning by the Bulldogs created an insurmountable lead for the Raiderettes, but Mount Ayr refused to go down without a fight, scoring a run in the fifth inning to avoid the 10-run stoppage.
The Raiderettes capped off the season with their third state tournament appearance in four years.
“We showed that Mount Ayr softball was not just a one or two year deal,” Mount Ayr head coach Bret Ruggles said. “No, the glass slipper didn’t fit this year, but that’s okay. It didn’t fit for a lot of teams. That’s just not the way this tournament is set up, but I’m super proud of my team.”
Van Meter jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a pair of singles from Beth Button and Maddie Waldorf followed by a two-RBI single by Finley Netten.
Mount Ayr answered without hesitation, as Breya Nickle drove in Payten Lambert and Addy Reynolds with a two-RBI double.
It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to regain the lead. A pair of walks, a hit-by-pitch and a two-RBI single by Cali Richards put them back in front.
From there, it was all Van Meter, as the Bulldogs scored eight more runs through the rest of the contest.
Mount Ayr’s Addy Reynolds pitched six innings, recorded four strikeouts and allowed 10 earned runs.
This marked the end of an illustrious prep career for Reynolds, who is continuing her pitching career at University of Northern Iowa next year.
“[Reynolds] fought through it,” Ruggles said. “That’s what she’s been doing her whole career. She had a devastating injury her sophomore year where she couldn’t pitch for the longest time. It was a really rough go for her, but it’s still the same old Addy. She just gets up and battles through it. She battled through it today. It wasn’t her best day, but she battled.”
Reynolds also scored her team’s final run of the season after reaching base on a walk and later scoring on a fielder’s choice in the top of the fifth inning.
In the bottom half of that frame, a slew of Mount Ayr throwing errors and an RBI single by Rhodes extended the Bulldogs lead to nine, which stood as the final margin of victory.
“[Our girls] battled,” Ruggles said. “We had some errors in the defense. We’ve had those errors before and we’ve had games like this before, you just hope you don’t come up [to state] and do it. But that’s part of the gap that any 2A team has. We just kept telling them to fight, and that’s what these girls do.”
Mount Ayr finished the season with a 17-11 record, a regional championship and its fifth state tournament appearance in program history.