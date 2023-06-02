(Mondamin) -- Hot bats and an abundance of good arms has West Harrison baseball on a tear to start its 2023 campaign.
The Hawkeyes are 7-1 on the season and averaging a whopping 11.75 runs per game through their first eight contests.
“We’ve hit the ball really well this year,” West Harrison head coach Rowdy Evans said. “We’ve got guys that are hitting the cover off it right now. Our whole lineup is hitting the ball well and that’s why we’re producing up and down the lineup.”
West Harrison’s success at the plate comes as a result of offseason training.
“We did a lot of offseason work this spring,” Evans said. “We have an indoor hitting cage so we spent a lot of cold, rainy days inside that hitting cage. I think it gave our guys a lot of confidence when they walk up to the plate.”
Even though every batter in West Harrison’s lineup is putting up solid numbers, one stands out amongst the rest: Koleson Evans.
Koleson Evans boasts a.640 batting average with 16 hits, nine RBI and a home run in 25 at bats.
“[Koleson Evans] is bringing everything to the plate right now,” Evans said. “He’s just hitting the ball hard every time up. Even some of the outs I can think of, when people actually got him out, were line drives at people or hard ground balls. He’s just off to a tremendous start.”
With so many runs being produced, the need for good pitching isn’t critical. That said, West Harrison is getting it anyway, mainly from its ace, Mason King.
King has yet to allow a single run in his 11 innings on the mound thus far, racking up 28 strikeouts and giving up just two hits en route to a 2-0 start to the season.
“[King] has just been outstanding,” Evans siad. “He’s in control of all of his pitches. He’s just such a technician, everything is the same every time. He’s put a lot of work into it. He’s added a few miles [per hour] to his fastball this year, so he’s throwing a little harder. He’s just always around the plate, so he makes it tough on people. If he throws a bad pitch, it’s usually on purpose.”
Despite the gaudy numbers, King isn’t the only Hawkeye hitting his spots early on.
Brady Meltby, Mason McIntosh and Koleson Evans are also contributing to the rotation, each having pitched at least nine innings and each having only allowed four hits or less. Sage Evans and Nolan Birdsall have posted some quality outings as well.
“We’ve got a lot of quality arms,” Evans said. “I’m blessed, because I have six guys that I have all the confidence in the world going to to start a game. My problem is trying to find enough innings for everybody.”
Although mostly every facet of baseball is clicking for the Hawkeyes right now, there is still room for improvement.
“Our defense has been a little spotty at times,” Evans said. “I would like to see us clean up our defense. We’ve been working a little extra on that. We’ve had some errors and it’s cost us some runs in ball games.”
West Harrison fell just short of the state tournament last season, losing in the substate final to eventual state runner-up Remsen St. Mary’s.
This time around, the Hawkeyes look to take that one last leap to achieve their biggest goal.
“We got together [in the spring] and the goal is to make it at least one more step,” Evans said. “We would like to get to Carroll. We’re a long way from there right now and we’ve got work to do, but that’s the ultimate goal. To get to Carroll and play in the state baseball tournament. That would be pretty exciting.”
West Harrison hits the diamond again Friday for a road date with Boyer Valley at 7:30 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Evans from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.