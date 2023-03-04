(St. Joseph) -- Platte Valley girls basketball used a big second half to continue its quest for a third consecutive state championship.
After a defensive-minded start, the defending champions (27-3) found a rhythm offensively with eight 3-pointers and cruised to a 50-20 win over Santa Fe in a Class 1 state quarterfinal Saturday. The victory puts Platte Valley in a state semifinal for the fourth consecutive season.
"It's pretty special," Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen said. "It speaks to the type of competitors they are and the amount of work they've put in. They've set their goals high."
Platte Valley never trailed. They led 12-2 after one quarter and took a 17-6 lead into the halftime break.
The offense came to life in the third quarter with 21 points en route to the blowout win. Platte Valley's perimeter game caught fire with six 3-pointers in the second half, five of which came in the third quarter.
"We started making shots," Pedersen said. "It was just a battle of wills in the first half. The third quarter, we hit shots. They were in a zone, and we had better ball movement, so we knocked some perimeter shots."
Junior Brylie Angle highlighted their perimeter game with a pair of second-half triples. Angle finished with a team-high 13 points after struggling to get shots to fall in the first half.
"I started rough in the first half," Angle said. "But I knew I had to do my job, which was to hit threes. I went out with more confidence and hit those shots."
Maleeah Bliley canned three 3-pointers in her nine-point outing.
"I've always had confidence in my shot," she said. "Coach always tells me to have confidence. If I'm off, my teammates push me."
Sarah Langford also added two triples and finished with 10 points. The outside success of Angle, Bliley and Langford came because of Santa Fe's added intention inside the paint against reigning KMAland Missouri Player of the Year Maggie Collins. Despite added attention to her, Collins still muscled her way to eight points and nine rebounds.
"The post points are what got us going," Collins said. "My role changed in the second half. And I'm fine with that. In the second half, my role turned into passing. That led to 3-point shots."
The win has Platte Valley two wins away from a third consecutive state championship. They will face either Delta or Chadwick in a state semifinal Thursday afternoon in Springfield.
"It feels great," Collins said. "We set this goal at the beginning of the year. But we're not done."
"The experience is something we're fortunate to have," Pedersen said. "We're going to enjoy this victory and work as hard as we can."
Check out the full interviews with Angle, Bliley, Collins and Coach Pedersen below.