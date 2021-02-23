(Glenwood) — For the fourth time in school history and second straight year, the Glenwood girls basketball team will play at the state tournament.
The No. 1 Rams (19-3) erased a first-quarter deficit and canned 14 3s en route to a 74-51 regional final win over Sergeant Bluff-LutonTuesday night.
“It was a little different game than we had Saturday night,” said Head Coach Brian Rasmussen. “Sergeant Bluff-Luton came out ready to play. I thought our girls handled adversity in the first quarter well, played patient, played with poise and stuck with the game plan. It turned out okay.”
In the opening quarter, Glenwood trailed by as many as five points, but back-to-back 3s from Madison Camden and Elle Scarborough briefly put the Rams in front. SB-L got a bucket from Ella Skinner to close out the quarter and led 16-15 after one.
After that, the script flipped. With the game tied at 20, the Rams got a field goal from Scarborough, two free throws from Coryl Matheny and 3s from Jenna Hopp and Camden to take a 10-point lead and prompt a timeout from SB-L. Two free throws from Hopp would put an exclamation point on the 12-0 run and the Rams never looked back. A 25-8 quarter put them ahead 40-24 at the break.
“Sometimes you get those nerves going a little, but they calmed themselves down and said ‘hey, we can play here,’” said Rasmussen. “It’s funny how you see a couple shots falling and it just becomes contagious. We had 14 from behind the arc tonight. Once one of them saw one go down, it kind of became a cycle for everyone else.”
The third was much of the same as Glenwood opened up a 66-37 lead and initiated the running clock halfway through the fourth quarter.
Four Glenwood players finished in double figures and five players made a 3-pointer, led by Scarborough’s 19 points. Camden had 18 on four made 3s, while Abby Hughes had four 3s of her own to finish with 12. Hopp also had a dozen for the Rams.
Glenwood is the top-seed in the Class 4A State Tournament and will play No. 8 Wahlert Catholic (13-9) in a quarterfinal next Tuesday at 11 a.m. on KMA-FM 99.1. The Rams will look to improve after bowing out in the state semifinals last year.
“This was our next step in the process,” said Rasmussen. “We’re excited for next week. That shock of being there for the first time isn’t going to be there this year. We’ll be ready to go.”
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Scarborough, Camden and Rasmussen in a video interview you can view below.
Emma Salker led SB-L with 20 points, while Nya Lul had 14 in the loss.