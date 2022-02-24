(Harlan) -- The hot-shooting, ball-sharing Denison-Schleswig boys basketball team flew into a Class 3A substate final with a nearly wire-to-wire 73-68 win over Harlan on Thursday evening.
The Monarchs (15-9) nabbed the rubber match over their Hawkeye Ten rivals, hitting 10 3-pointers and handing out 17 assists on 24 field goals to move one win away from their first state tournament berth since 1986.
Denison-Schleswig, which will play Carroll on Monday in 3A substate final, looked comfortable from the start. The Cyclones ran multiple junk defenses, slapped on a 2-3 zone and then went to a full-court man-to-man look, but the Monarchs had an answer to each of them.
“When you’re playing Harlan in the postseason, in the back of your mind, you know you’re probably going to see something,” Monarchs head coach Derek Fink said. “Whether that’s box-and-one, triangle-and-two or a 1-3 chaser, which is what they ran. We were really confident in our guys if they go to that because it means they’re worried about guarding us, and I think we’ve got guys that can step up and shoot for us. We never panicked and never worried.”
Junior Carson Seuntjens put together an impressive performance, scoring 22 points, adding four assists and joining with sophomore Luke Wiebers to command the offense.
“We have five guys on the court,” Seuntjens said. “We prepared for it in practice yesterday, and I knew some of the players were going to make plays once we saw it.”
“We’ve had people in the past that see (the junk defense) and get a little bit anxious,” Fink said. “Carson has the ball in his hands a lot, but he set screens, got a couple boards for us and his teammates made shots. They went to a 2-3 zone for a bit, and then it was Carson’s time to shine.”
Seuntjens scored 17 of his points in the second half and finished 10-of-11 at the free throw line. But he was hardly the only Monarch that found offensive success. Jaxon Wessel added 13 points and seven rebounds, Lance Arkfeld put in 12 points of his own and Aiden Schuttinga hit a trio of 3s on his way to 10 points. Wiebers finished with just four points, but he added eight assists, four rebounds and outstanding on-ball defense.
“When you’ve got guys that are confident, and you’re playing against a defense they’re not used to playing they might get out of their position or out of their roles if you move the ball side to side,” Fink said. “If you get impatient you play into their hands.”
It was rare to see Fink’s team put up a shot without several passes or a penetrate and kick to an open shooter. Five different players hit a 3-pointer, led by three each from Schuttinga and Wessel.
“We just know we can kickstart it,” Wessel said. “Everyone’s hot. Anytime someone takes a shot, we know it’s going in or our big guys get a rebound, kick it back out and the shot is going back up and in.”
The Monarchs never trailed in the contest, but the two squads split the first 12 points of the game. Denison-Schleswig followed with the next five, and the game never seemed in doubt much of the rest of the way.
“We’ve played them twice this year and won the last time,” Seuntjens said. “We know how to beat them. It was just a matter of executing.”
Denison-Schleswig moves into the substate final round for the third time in the past four seasons, hoping to secure a trip to Des Moines for the first time in 36 years. The Monarchs will meet Carroll in a rematch from a 58-55 loss on February 5th.
“We’re familiar,” Fink said. “(Carroll head coach Randy Bissen) and I are old college roommates, so there’s familiarity there. We played them at their place, and I thought we played well. We just didn’t execute at the free throw line down the stretch.
“We’re going back to the drawing board. Our kids know them, and they know us. There won’t be surprises. This is cliche, but it’s all about winning in the dark. We have to go back and have three really good practices to prepare us for Monday.”
View complete video interviews with Fink, Seuntjens and Wessel below.