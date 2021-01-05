(Underwood) — The Class 2A No. 14 Underwood girls held off a second-half rally to pick up a win over AHSTW Tuesday night.
The Eagles used a hot-shooting first half and had just enough left in the tank to pull out a 58-52 win in a key Western Iowa Conference battle.
“We just played really, really hard,” said Head Coach Jasmyn Flynn. “We did everything right that we were supposed to do. Our shots fell, which they didn’t (Monday) night. And I really liked the way we played down the stretch.”
Underwood took advantage of a zone look from AHSTW early on and nailed a total of seven three-pointers in the first half to take a 36-25 lead into the break. The third quarter saw the Lady Vikes move into a man-to-man look and implement a full-court press that cause problems for Underwood.
AHSTW scored the first eight points of the third quarter to cut the deficit to three points, but the Eagles closed the frame on a 10-4 run.
In the fourth, AHSTW got within one point at 53-52, but Underwood made five-of-six free throws down the stretch to salt away the win.
The Eagles were paced by a big night from Kendra Kuck, who tallied 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Aliyah Humphrey added 12 points, including a 6-for-8 effort at the charity stripe.
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Kuck, Humphrey and Flynn in an interview you can view below.
AHSTW was led by 24 points and 17 boards from Kailey Jones, while Claire Denning notched 18 points to go along with six steals.