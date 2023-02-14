(Treynor) -- Treynor girls basketball is moving on to the Class 2A Region 7 semifinals after a dominant 72-45 victory over ACGC in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
The Class 2A No. 7 Cardinals (20-2) shot the lights out to the tune of 14 three-point field goals en route to the blowout win over the Chargers (12-11).
“It was a good game for us,” Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. “We started off slow… but we just got our girls calmed down, got their confidence back. They were pretty amped up for this. ACGC poses some problems. They’re very quick on defense, they press, they’re very scrappy. Our girls were locked in. Practicing hard, playing hard. They don’t want the season to end.”
Clara Teigland paced Treynor with 17 points.
“We knew ACGC was a really good team,” Teigland said. “They had really strong defense, really good shooters. We knew we had to come out, give it our all and play as a team, and that’s what we did tonight.”
While Teigland’s point total was the highest of the game, two of her teammates, Nora Konz and Alexa Schwartz, weren’t far behind with 15 apiece.
“Our team is really clicking at the right time,” Teigland said. “We just pass it around, make the extra pass and we’re just really positive as a team, so that really helps with the team chemistry. When the team chemistry is high, our play definitely elevates as well.”
ACGC jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the opening of the contest, but it didn’t last long, as Treynor proceeded to go on a 19-0 run to put the game virtually out of reach in the first quarter.
The Cardinals continued the shooting barrage throughout the entire first half, hitting 10 shots from beyond the arc in the first 16 minutes and taking a 47-23 into the break.
Hot shooting is nothing new for the Treynor, as its nailed double-digit threes in each of their last five games.
“We’ve been shooting really well lately,” Chapman said. “We spend a lot of time on the extra pass, the kickout, rhythm shots. We spend a lot of time in practice on it and these girls have really bought in spending time after practice working on shots. We have a good coaching staff that works with them and girls who are determined and put the extra work in.”
The second half produced much of the same, as the Cardinals locked down on defense, forcing turnovers resulting in easy transition buckets, allowing them to cruise down the stretch.
“Our team’s just really good at defense,” Teigland said. “We’ve definitely gotten better throughout the year. When we get a steal, we know that we have to run up the court really quickly and that creates a lot of transition buckets. We just have to keep doing that and stay true to who we are as a team.”
With this win, Treynor is one step closer to a trip to the state tournament, which has been their goal from the onset this season.
“We have a really good team coming up after this,” Teigland said. “We just need to lock in game-by-game, stay on our goals and play to the best of our abilities and that’s what we’re doing here.”
Treynor will meet Class 2A No. 13 Nodaway Valley in the regional semifinals Friday, and with a current win streak of seven straight games, the Cardinals are playing their best basketball of the season.
“We are peaking right now and hopefully we’ve got a couple more weeks in us,” Chapman said. “It’s one game at a time. Nodaway Valley is gonna be a tough draw for us on Friday night, so we gotta prepare for them. They’re well-coached and they’ve got some great players, so we’ll get back at it and see what they have. Hopefully we can keep this going for a couple more weeks.”
Treynor hosts Nodaway Valley Friday at 7 P.M.
View full video interviews with Teigland and Chapman below.