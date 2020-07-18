(KMAland) -- Treynor’s hot stretch continued on Saturday night, and now they’re just one win away from another trip to the state tournament.
The Cardinals (11-7) scored six runs in the first two innings to take a 6-5 Class 2A district final win over Clarinda, winning for the seventh time in their last nine games and advancing to a substate final meeting with Kuemper on Tuesday night.
“We scrap,” Coach Scott Wallace said. “We compete for 21 outs. That’s something I’ve been pushing with the boys. Took a couple weeks to get them to buy into it, but right now we’re locked and loaded.”
They certainly were that in the first inning when they struck for four quick runs, chasing Clarinda starting pitcher Wyatt Schmitt just one out into the game.
After a strikeout, four straight Cardinals reached on free passes. Jaxon Schumacher walked, Kristian Martens was hit by a pitch, Nate McCombs took a walk of his own and Drew Petersen added an RBI bases-loaded walk.
After Cooper Neal entered for Clarinda, Will Halverson drove in a run on a fielder’s choice before a big two-run, two-out hit from AJ Schiltz pushed the lead to 4-0.
“That gives me more confidence,” Treynor starting pitcher McCombs said of the early lead. “Gives our team more confidence. Just need to slam the door next time.”
Clarinda struck for a run of their own in the bottom half. Michael Shull walked, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and then came in on a passed ball. Treynor, though, got that run back and more in their next turn.
The visiting Cardinals took advantage of two Clarinda errors, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Martens and another two-out RBI double from McCombs. From there, the bats would go silent, but the six runs proved to be just enough.
“I told the boys we’ve got to put something up that first inning,” Wallace said. “Four in the first, two in the second and that was enough. It was a barnburner again tonight, and we competed 100%.”
While Clarinda mounted a rally, senior Jakob Childs entered the game and mowed down much of the Treynor lineup. From the third inning on, the right-hander faced 16 batters, retired 15 of them and struck out 11 in a brilliant performance.
The home Cardinals picked up a pair of runs on RBIs from Tadyn Brown and Neal in the third and then rallied for two more in the fifth. Shull singled with one out and then scored on a double by Brown, who chased McCombs after 4 1/3 innings in favor of Martens.
Martens, who started the game at third base, struck out the first batter he faced and then gave up back-to-back hits, including a two-out, two-strike run-scoring single by Logan Green. The senior induced a groundout and only allowed one other runner the rest of the way, although it was quickly erased on a pickoff in the sixth.
“I knew I had to come in, get a good start and I knew I didn’t have my arm exactly warmed up,” Martens said. “Once I got in the rhythm, I felt good.”
Martens gave up just the two hits in the final 2 2/3 innings to nab the save. He struck out three while McCombs had seven strikeouts in nabbing his fifth win in as many decisions.
For Clarinda, Shull had two singles and two runs, and Brown finished with two RBI at the plate. Coach Rod Eberly’s team says goodbye to three senior starters in Childs, Nathan Lindsay and Parker Rock.
As for Treynor, they’re back in a familiar spot, even with a new head coach and a less than ideal start to the season. On Tuesday, they will go for their fifth state trip in the last nine seasons and fourth in the six years.
“Starting 1-4 or something like that,” McCombs said, “to now we’re going to play for a state run. It means a lot.”
Treynor and Kuemper will play on FM 99.1 on Tuesday night in Neola. First pitch is slated for 7:00. View full interviews with Coach Wallace, McCombs and Martens below.