(Mondamin) -- West Harrison junior Maclayn Houston has posted some impressive offensive performances this year, and they haven't gone without notice.
Houston has been the brightest spot of a young West Harrison squad with a 2-13 record.
"We've improved a lot," Houston said. "It's been difficult for us because we're a young team with three upperclassmen and four underclassmen. There's not a lot of experience, but we're improving. We know we're getting better, and we're working together better. It's so fun."
Houston averages 24.4 points per game and shoots 47.8% from the field. Her scoring prowess was on display last week when she dropped 25 and 37 in losses to Coon Rapids-Bayard and Paton-Churdan.
"My free throws were better than they have been," she said. "Going against bigger teams can be harder. I just looked to drive to the hoop a lot. It's nerve-wracking with the shot clock, but I just look for the best shot. If it's there, I'll take it."
Houston is responsible for 65.9% of her team's points. Her presence has drawn added attention from opposing defenses.
"Sometimes, I get guarded face-to-face in full court," she said. "There's nothing I can do about it. I just try to be quick."
Houston averaged 14.9 points per game last year but knew she had to step up this year after the graduation of four seniors from last year's team.
"I feel like I've become more confident on the court," Houston said. "We know we're young. We just want to use this year to gain more experience and focus on the fundamentals."
Houston and her teammates return to action on Tuesday against CAM.
They also face Glidden-Ralston (Friday), East Mills (Monday), Ar-We-Va (Tuesday), Woodbine (February 6th) and River Valley (February 7th) before the postseason starts. Houston hopes her team continues to show improvements.
"We're looking to finish the season strong," she said. "We don't have very many girls, which is tough, but we're growing our program and getting more experience. That's the biggest thing."
Click below to hear the full interview with Houston.