Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.