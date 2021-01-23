(KMAland) -- For the 13th time in school history and first time since 2016, the Creston/O-M wrestling team claimed the title at the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament. The Panthers' latest crown came by only four points over runner-up Winterset in a unique 66th rendition of John J, which featured the 106 to 145-pound bracket on Friday and the 152-285 bracket on Saturday.
The Panthers scored 191 points and claimed the title despite having only one champion -- Jackson Kinsella at 195 pounds.
Kinsella's title was a dominant one, as the Nebraska-Kearney commit earned three pins and a tech-fall for his third John J. title. Kinsella's latest crown is the seventh for the Kinsella family.
"My uncle won this twice back in the 90s, my dad won it once and my other uncle also won it," he said. "It's kinda cool to have a long line of champions."
Kinsella earned his latest title with a pin of Cole Ridnour (Clarinda).
"I was moving my feet," he said. "Cole is a good athlete. I just wrestled in space and got to my single leg."
The championship for Kinsella culminated a day where he posted his 150th career win. However, Kinsella is adamant to downplay the magnitude of that milestone.
"You don't keep track of that when you are wrestling," he said. "I just focus on winning and having fun."
The Panthers also received a runner-up finish on Saturday from Kaden Bolton at 152 pounds.
Winterset finished second in the team standings thanks to 187 points and a strong second day that featured championships from Tyler Brown at 152 and Dugan Tolley (285). Kael Forsyth (160), Brady Barringer (170) and Riley Hoven (182) posted runner-up finishes for the Huskies.
Missouri Valley finished third in the team standings and was paced on day two by a third-place performance from Connor Murray at 285 pounds.
Clarinda was the tournament's most pleasant surprise. The Cardinals scored 121 points to finish fourth. Senior Crew Howard was dominant for the Cardinals on Saturday and claimed the title at 220 pounds. Howard concluded his day with a first-period pin of Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley).
"I just kept on scoring points and going to my offense," Howard said. "Coach (Collin) Bevins always tells me to just keep scoring points and it will work out for you."
Howard's latest John J. gold is his third straight. He joins former Cardinal wrestlers Blake Luna, Bryant Hummel, Michael Wells and Dan Casey as three-time tournament champions.
"It feels good," he said. "I got beat out of this tournament my freshman year. It's cool to bounce back and win three in a row. I'm up there with a lot of really good names and guys that were probably a lot better than me. I'm really proud to be a part of that."
Riverside finished fifth as a team while Atlantic, Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley, Mount Ayr and Bedford/Lenox rounded out the top 10.
Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg was also a champion on Saturday.
The junior entered the tournament as the top seed at 182 pounds.
"The outside single, I just kept hitting it," Freeberg said about his offensive strengths.
Freeberg claimed the title with a 4-2 win over Hoven.
"I got dinged for stalling in the second, so I just had to keep circling and have good defense."
Freeberg is the first John J. champion for the Trojans since Christian Polley in 2016.
Panorama's Wyatt Appleseth and MVAOCOU's Kolby Scott also won their respective brackets on Saturday at 160 and 170 pounds.
The complete list of team champions, team scores, a photo gallery compiled by J&C Moore Photography and video interviews with Freeberg, Kinsella and Howard can be viewed below.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)
113: John Schroder (Riverside)
120: Jace Rose (Riverside)
126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)
132: Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
138: Kale Downey (Clarinda)
145: Logan Jones (Central Decatur)
152: Tyler Brown (Winterset)
160: Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama)
170: Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU)
182: Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center)
195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M)
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda)
285: Dugan Tolley (Winterset)
TEAM SCORES
1. Creston/O-M (191)
2. Winterset (187)
3. Missouri Valley (158.5)
4. Clarinda (121)
5. Riverside (99)
6. Atlantic (79)
7. Central Decatur (74)
8. Nodaway Valley (73)
9. Mount Ayr (67.5)
10. Bedford/Lenox (61)
11. Panorama (54.5)
12. Clarke (54)
13. AC/GC (51)
14. Red Oak (43)
15. East Mills (34)
16. MVAOCOU (32)
17. Tri-Center (29)
18. Southwest Valley (26)
19. Wayne (26)
20. Southwest Iowa (24)
21. Griswold (10)
22. Clarinda Academy (0)