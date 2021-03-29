(Clarinda) -- Clarinda senior Crew Howard had his pick of schools, but he first had to make a decision on what sport to pursue.
The 220-pound fourth-place medalist, Howard will continue his wrestling career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
“I kind of think I was always a better wrestler,” Howard told KMA Sports. “It’s the first sport I ever did, and I love the battle it is between two people. That’s the ultimate factor. I just enjoyed it more.”
And he definitely found a school that he enjoyed, too, turning away interest from Grand View, Northwest Missouri State, Wayne State and William Jewell.
“I really liked the place,” he said of UNK. “It felt the most like home, and it felt like the place to be. I really like the coaches, and they’ve had some great teams over the years. I spent some time with the team, and I really like their attitude toward wrestling.”
Howard, who notes the hard-nosed style fits the way he likes to wrestle, also found some KMAland familiarity. Glenwood’s Matt Malcom is on the roster, Creston’s Jackson Kinsella and Logan-Magnolia’s Briar Reisz are in the same recruiting class and Coach Dalton Jensen is a Missouri Valley alum.
“I would be lying if I said Jackson didn’t try to (recruit me) a little bit,” Howard said. “He definitely had a little part of it, and it definitely got me to start looking at it. It helps a lot.”
With the decision finalized, Howard will now turn his attention to chasing an ultimate goal of a national championship.
“You’ve got to shoot for that,” he said. “If you’re not trying to be the best at something then why do it. That’s the main goal, and there’s a lot of little things along with that. A lot of hard work, but that’s what I’m shooting for.”
Listen to much more with Howard in the full interview linked below.