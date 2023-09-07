(Humboldt) -- Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer football is already only one win away from matching last year's win total.
The Titans are 2-0 after wins over Brownell Talbot (70-64) and Deshler (44-26). And HTRS' success has come despite not being at full strength.
"I've been impressed with what our guys have shown," head coach Caleb Lempka said. "We're still without two starting linebackers. We're excited to see what we can do at full strength. The kids are having fun, and the games have looked closer than they were. I've been pleased with how aggressive and loose our guys are playing."
The Titans started last year 3-0 before dropping five straight. Many pieces from that team returned.
"We returned basically everybody," Lempka said. "Those guys have played a lot of football. They are hungry, and only care about the team's success. That's been the difference so far."
The Titans have posted 756 yards in the first two games. They've posted 635 of those on the ground with the duo of Jaekwon McQueen and quarterback Hunter Bohling.
McQueen has rushed for 280 yards and four scores, and Bohling has posted 268 yards and six touchdowns.
"McQueen is elusive and speedy," Lempka said. "But he's not afraid to lower his shoulder. Coupling him with one of the best running quarterbacks in 8-man makes for a fun backfield."
The passing game, led by Bohling, is still a work in progress.
"We've forced things," Lempka said. "We're not a passing team. We understand that. We just need to make smart decisions when we throw. That can make a difference offensively."
McQueen also leads the Titans' defense with 26 tackles. Bohling is second on the team with 18, while Drayven Lamb, Johnathan Koch, Brogan Dunlap, Colt McLarnen and Dayton Eppens have also been vital to the defense.
HTRS returns to action Friday against Southern. The Raiders are 1-1 with a win over Diller-Odell and a loss to Johnson-Brock. Southern has relied on their rushing attack with 309 yards in the first two games.
"They seemed to be balanced, but they're more run than throw," Lempka said. "They have some good size on the offensive line. Their skill guys aren't intimidating size-wise, but they are speedy. If we play solid football and keep them inside the box, we can be successful."
Offensively, the Titans' success relies on the road graters on the line.
"We've practiced a 3-front all of camp, and then teams threw a 4-front at us," Lempka said. "If we understand the different fronts teams throw at us, the offensive line can have a huge game and set the tone."
