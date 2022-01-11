(Nebraska City) -- The Auburn boys used a 24-4 run and a career night from an unlikely candidate to hold off Lourdes Central Catholic in a battle of top-five teams Tuesday night.
The Class C-1 No. 5 Bulldogs started slow but found another gear and mounted a monster second quarter for a 55-47 win over Class D-1 No. 3 Lourdes Central Catholic.
"Certainly in many facets, we took their best shots," said Auburn Coach Jim Weeks. "We were able to weather their storm when they played pretty good."
The Bulldogs found themselves in an early 14-4 hole but scored the final five of the first to kickstart a 24-4 spurt en route to a 28-18 halftime lead.
Lourdes never got closer than six in the second half, securing Auburn's 10th win of the season.
Auburn's offensive spark came from an unexpected candidate -- reserve Marcus Hudson. Hudson came off the bench to can four triples in the first half, and finished the night with 20 points.
"Marcus came in and made a big difference for us tonight," Weeks said.
"It felt really good," Hudson said. "You have to take advantage whenever you get those opportunities. We were looking for the best shot possible and valuing every possession."
Their emphasis on valuing every possession resulted in 19 points from Ryan Binder, who took advantage of Lourdes' focus on Auburn standout Maverick Binder.
"I was driving," he said. "Coach says always look to drive first. That's what I did. Having guys like Marcus and Maverick outside cleared the drives."
"Ryan was great," Weeks said. "He was great off the bounce, played good defense and was a good leader. He's supposed to do that. He's a senior and a captain."
Maverick Binder pitched in eight for Auburn (10-2).
Defensively, Auburn zeroed in on Lourdes standout Blake Miller. While Miller finished the night with 14 points, Auburn's defense held him to only four points in the first half, stymying Lourdes' offense during their second-quarter explosion.
"I didn't think we were great defensively, but we were able to stop them from making a run," Weeks said.
Beau Lee led Lourdes Central Catholic (7-4) with 16, and Zach Tesarek added 11. The Knights will look to bounce back on Friday against Lincoln Lutheran.
The win bolsters the resume of an Auburn team that is still trying to figure itself out. They still have some remnants of their recent three-peat as state champions, but for the most part, they are learning how to win with a different group. There have been some bumps, but the Bulldogs are trending in the right direction.
"Over a long period of time, you hope enough people grow that you can come together and be better," Weeks said.
Check out the full interviews with Binder, Hudson and Coach Weeks below.