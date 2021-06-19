(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's (14-3) relied on a five-run seventh to beat the Sedalia Bombers 8-5 for their eighth consecutive win.
Mason Maners and Travis Welker each had three hits while Welker doubled and plated three, and Maners drove in two and tripled. Jeff Clarke tallied two hits and scored twice. Taylon Mullins-Ohm, Trevor Andrews, Ryan Gamboa and Patrick McGinn had one hit apiece.
Steve Spurgeon threw four innings of one-hit baseball, struck out five and did not surrender an earned run. Jonathan Carlos had 6 K's in four innings.