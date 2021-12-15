(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Mike Hughes was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Hughes earned this honor after recording nine tackles and forcing two fumbles in the Chiefs' 48-9 rout of the Raiders. Hughes returned one of those fumbles for a touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage.
Addtitionally, Iowa alum and current San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after a 13-catch, 151-yard, one-touchdown performance in his team's 26-23 overtime win against Cincinnati.
Other Players of the Week
NFC D: Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams
NFC ST: Jakeem Grant, WR, Chicago
AFC O: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
AFC ST: Brandon McManus, K, Denver