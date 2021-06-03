(Treynor) -- The best game of Jadyn Huisman's young career led Treynor past one of their fiercest rivals for their first win of the season in an instant classic.
"It's pretty fun," Huisman said minutes after leading the Cardinals to a 6-5 win over Riverside on the KMAX-Stream. "We knew we were going to have to fight for this one."
"I'm super proud," said Kara Huisman, Jadyn's mother and Treynor's head coach. "It's a brand new team. There's a lot of learning. I honestly couldn't be prouder. They are really growing up fast."
With the game tied at 5 in the eighth inning, Jadyn Huisman capped her already super night with a single into left field that scored Keelea Navara and gave Treynor the 6-5 win.
"I just wanted to make solid contact," she said. "I knew Keelea was phenomenal on the bases. It was crazy. I'm just full of joy."
"I was confident with her up to bat that she would put a good swing on it," Kara Huisman said. "Keelea did a great job of putting herself in scoring position."
Both teams started the game by going down in order during the first inning. Riverside scored two runs in the second, but Treynor responded with four of their own to take a 4-2 lead. The Cardinals then stymied Riverside in the third, setting the stage for a solo home run from Huisman to push the lead to 5-2.
"To be honest, I thought I popped it up," she said. "I didn't realize it until my mom was yelling at me to step on third."
Riverside evened the score in a wacky fourth inning, muscling three runs despite tallying zero hits in the frame.
Both teams had ample opportunities to take the lead but failed. Riverside went down in order in the fifth, stranded a runner in the sixth and stuck two runners on the basepaths in the seventh.
In the sixth inning, Huisman loaded what appeared to be a go-ahead RBI, but a laser throw from Riverside right fielder Frannie Maher to catcher Katie Messerschmidt tagged the potential run out at the plate, thwarting the scoring threat.
The seventh inning caused more anxiety for Treynor Nation. Addison Darrah and Brynna Huffman opened the inning by going down via strikeout and groundout. Then Morgan Darrah reached on a single, and Reagan Gordon got on base with an error. However, the potential game-winning run was thrown out at the plate for the final out of the inning, prompting free softball in Treynor.
Riverside put runners on the corners in the eighth inning, but Huisman got out of the jam unscathed.
Stella Umphreys popped up to start the bottom of the eighth, followed by Navara reaching base, which set the stage for Huisman's game-winner.
"When you get thrown out at home, that can be kinda deflating," Kara Huisman said. "But we knew we needed to run."
The younger Huisman also shined in the circle with 13 strikeouts.
"I was focusing on finishing," she said. "My changeup worked today, and my defense helped me stay confident in the circle."
"She had one bad inning," Coach Huisman said about her daughter. "When you have a freshman, you are going to do that. I am proud of her for stepping up and throwing strikes when she needed to."
Navara finished the game with two hits and an RBI. Addison Darrah also drove in a run.
Riverside pitcher Kenna Ford was stellar in her own regard. The senior struck out eight, including three in the first inning. Elly Henderson and Lili McCready paced the Bulldogs' offense with hits. Riverside (5-4) returns to action on Saturday when they head to Belle Plaine.
Treynor's victory is their first of the year after losses to Logan-Magnolia and AHSTW to start the season. The Cardinals now shift their focus to a Friday night showdown with IKM-Manning. However, they will be without some contributors due to the soccer team's regional final appearance.
"Having success and continuing to have success will make us better along the way," Coach Huisman said. "This team has to know what it feels like to be successful."
The full interviews with Jadyn and Kara Huisman can be found below.