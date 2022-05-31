(Des Moines) -- Underwood (14-2) advanced to the semifinals of the girls Class 1A state soccer tournament Tuesday with a quarterfinal win over Dike-New Hartford (16-2).
Making their first ever appearance at the state tournament, the No. 6 seed Eagles took down the No. 3 seed Wolverines, 4-2.
“Everything kind of went our way early, as it has the past couple weeks,” Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson said. “These girls have really grown and built chemistry. If you see them off the pitch you’d know what I’m talking about. It’s just a very exciting young group of kids, led by my seniors, and I couldn’t be happier with them.”
Underwood jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 63 seconds into the contest when freshman standout Tieler Hull scored the game’s first goal. With 18:26 remaining in the first half, Cassidy Cunningham extended the Eagles’ lead to 2-0 heading into halftime.
It wasn’t long before Underwood added to its lead again, as Hull scored her second goal of the day less than a minute into the first half to make it 3-0.
Hull finished the afternoon with two goals and two assists.
“I think we just had big goals coming in,” Hull said. “We knew that we had to be focused and so we were just ready to play.”
Down 3-0, Dike-New Hartford refused to roll over, quickly scoring two unanswered goals to cut Underwood’s lead to a single goal.
Camile Landphair scored first for the Wolverines, followed closely by Sophia Hoffmann just two minutes later.
“It’s a game of momentum and [Dike-New Hartford] stole a lot of momentum there,” Nelson said. “Our girls kind of hunkered down, they knew what they needed to do to not give up another one. This is a game of chances and a game of mistakes, it’s just about how you respond to the mistakes and my girls responded very well.”
The Eagles held on to that one-goal lead for the majority of the second half until Georgia Paulson sealed the deal for her team, scoring with just 10 seconds remaining.
“We knew a 2-goal lead wasn’t good enough,” Hull said. “It’s just not comfortable, so we knew we had to come out and keep chipping away at them.”
In the semifinals, Underwood will play No. 2 seed Des Moines Christian, which defeated No. 7 seed Van Meter 3-1 Tuesday.
“The goal is always to get to the top of the mountain, that’s always the goal,” Nelson said. “Whether we get there or not, that’s a different story, but we’re happy enjoying the journey. I’m really proud of these kids and I just want them to keep enjoying the journey.”
Underwood vs. Des Moines Christian will take place Thursday at 10:15 A.M. in Des Moines.
View video interviews with Nelson and Hull below.