(Humboldt) -- The Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer volleyball program is locked in the annual MUDECAS Tournament this week with hopes of playing for another tournament championship.
The Titans (8-4) opened the tournament on Monday night with a quick sweep of Lewiston, which was their sixth win in the last seven matches.
“So far, I’m really proud of the girls,” Coach Kara Engles told KMA Sports. “We’ve been dealing with a couple injuries, so it’s kind of been a little bit of a rollercoaster moving people around and making adjustments. We’re hoping to get everybody healed up so we can start being a little more consistent and start getting people in their normal positions so everybody can relax and do what they do best.”
HTRS’ foray into the MUDECAS Tournament follows up a strong performance at their home tournament this past Saturday. Coach Engles’ team beat Falls City Sacred Heart and Pawnee City in pool play before falling in the final to Johnson-Brock.
“Our goal was to make it to the championship game,” Engles said. “We knew that if we showed up and played to our potential that we would be in that position. We were fortunate to get wins (in pool play), and that put us in the championship game.”
Leading the way for HTRS is senior outside Avery Dierberger, who is averaging 4.0 kills per set. Junior Macy Vrtiska (2.0 kills per set) and sophomores Ellie Bstandig (1.9) and Lillian Bowen (1.1) are also averaging between one and two winners. Junior Laramie Glathar is directing the offense with 7.5 assists per set, and senior Jaylie McNealy leads with 3.4 digs per set. Bowen (3.1), Dierberger (2.7), senior Hannah Koziol (2.5) and Glathar (2.2) are also over two digs per frame.
“My seniors are very solid,” Engles said. “I’m very lucky to have three seniors leading the way. (Dierberger) is just a really strong offensive player. McNealy does a great job passing both defensively and on serve receive, and we couldn’t do anything without her leadership. Then our third senior, Koziol, is kind of a utility player. Not very big but still plays front and back rows for us. She’s really scrappy and brings a fire to our team with her hustling after everything. We’re really lucky with those three seniors.”
HTRS is back in action on Tuesday night in the MUDECAS semifinals against Sterling.
“Our goal every time we play in a tournament is to make it to the championship game,” Engles said. “We then re-evaluate and want to win those championships. Ultimately, my seniors are pushing really, really hard, so when we get to the end of the season the goal is to win our sub-district or put ourselves in position where we may be able to pick up a wild card and play in a district final. Then we want to be able to qualify for state. That’s where our seniors want to be.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Engles in the audio file below.