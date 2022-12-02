(Avoca) -- Steady performances on both sides of the floor from Alizabeth Jacobsen and Aliyah Humphrey led Underwood to a Western Iowa Conference win Friday night.
The combo posted 15 points apiece and played a pivotal part in the Eagles' (2-1) strong close in a 51-38 win over AHSTW on KMA 960.
"It's a good accomplishment," Jacobsen said about the win. "It was good to get in a flow."
"We got off to a slow start," Humphrey said. "It was a little rocky, but we're at the beginning of the season. We're learning every day. We played really well at the end of the game."
While the combo shined on the offensive end, their defensive presence set the tone.
"We did a better job playing defense," Coach Andy Vanfossan said. "Defense travels. Our offense is going to be a work in progress, but I'm happy with the way we attacked the basket. We're making progress."
For Humphrey, her offensive success came because of her stingy defense. The senior unofficially snagged five steals and helped Underwood's offense turn multiple turnovers into points.
"Normally, I faceguard," Humphrey said. "This year, I'm playing off so I can read passes and make it easier for me to get steals."
"She's a good point guard with a lot of energy," Vanfossan said. "If you can get easy buckets on turnovers, that six-point lead becomes 12. She took pride in her defense. It was a spark for us."
Jacobsen used her height to her advantage with seven rebounds and four blocks.
Underwood led 13-9 after the first quarter and took a 26-18 lead into the half.
The lead hovered around six to eight points throughout the third quarter, and Underwood took a 36-28 lead into the fourth.
The 2A No. 4 Eagles (2-1) opened the final frame on a 6-0 run and never looked back on their way to the win.
"We were moving more on our offense," Humphrey said. "We took more shots, and that helped us."
Leah Hall added seven points for Underwood, while Kinsley Ferguson and Tieler Hull each added five points.
Ella Langer highlighted AHSTW's night with 12 points, and Delaney Goshorn scored eight. The Lady Vikes (1-3) return to action on Tuesday against IKM-Manning.
For Underwood, Friday's strong finish is another step in the right direction. Their next game comes on Tuesday against Riverside.
"We're not going to play perfect every game," Vanfossan said. "But we want to make sure our defense is good every night. We need to do that. We'll see how it goes, but we'll keep trying to get one percent better every day."
Click below to hear the full interviews with Humphrey, Jacobsen and Coach Vanfossan.