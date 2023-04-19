(Lenox) -- A talented group of sprinters and hurdlers has the Lenox boys track & field team eyeing big things as they near conference and postseason action.
"I've been impressed with what this team has been able to do," Lenox head coach Jared O'Riley said. "I know the big senior class has high expectations. They haven't disappointed."
The Tigers have 10 seniors on their roster: Samson Adams, Trenton Beck, Caeden David, Aiden Eggert, Isaac Grundman, Keigan Kitzman, Trayce Miller, Bryce Pedrick, Oscar Quintanilla and Leo Wardlow.
Wardlow has the Tigers' best 800 time, Grundman paces their efforts in the long jump, Adams does the same in the high jump and Kitzman has the Tigers' best toss in the shot put.
Junior Donald Bashor has been a pleasant surprise this year in the 100, 200 and 400, while sophomores Jordan Martin-England, Dylan Stein and Gabe Funk are also part of the Tigers lineup. Stein has their best time in the 800, Martin-England leads their discus effort and Funk has cemented himself as one of the top hurdlers in Class 1A. His 55.44 100 hurdle time ranks fifth in Class 1A.
"He's just a competitor," O'Riley said. "He's going to run somebody down if they're in front of him. He pushes himself and is a smooth runner."
Funk is the latest stellar hurdler to come from Lenox. Beck and Funk were members of last year's championship shuttle hurdle team. This year's shuttle hurdle quartet of Adams, Beck, Grundman and Funk has the third-best time in Class 1A.
"We've put our name out there as a hurdle school," O'Riley said. "We lost half of our state championship team last year, but you wouldn't guess it. (Beck and Funk) have been great leaders."
The Tigers' depth and senior leadership have allowed them to contend for a team title in every outdoor meet. They finished in the top two of five of their six outdoor meets, including a team title at their home meet on Monday.
"Our sprint events have come on in the last couple weeks," O'Riley said. "We put together a sprint medley team together (Tuesday) for the first time, and we're sitting fifth in the state with the time we ran. We have a lot of guys we can put into different events. We have about eight guys we can put almost anywhere. It's a lot of work, but it makes it worth it when they perform on the track."
The Tigers have put their name in the mix to compete for a Pride of Iowa Conference title at May 2nd's meet at Martensdale-St. Marys. Lenox, Bedford, Central Decatur and Mount Ayr should vie for the conference crown.
"I want to see us keep improving times," O'Riley said. "Our big goal is to win a conference championship."
The Tigers return to action Thursday at the Martensdale-St. Marys Co-Ed.
Check out the full interview with Coach O'Riley below.