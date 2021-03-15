(KMAland) -- Four regional women’s college basketball teams were selected for the WNIT while the NIT, CBI and WBI brackets are also now set.
Check out the rundown of the four tournaments and links to brackets below.
National Invitational Tournament (NIT)
Colorado State, Memphis, Saint Louis and Ole Miss were granted No. 1 seeds in the NIT, which will be played in Frisco, Texas between March 17th and March 28th.
View the complete bracket linked here.
College Basketball Invitational (CBI)
The CBI is made up of eight teams and will be played between Monday, March 22nd and Wednesday, March 24th.
View the complete bracket linked here.
Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT)
Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Missouri were all selected for the Women’s NIT, which will be played between March 19th and March 28th in Memphis, Fort Worth, Rockford and Charlotte.
The Huskers will meet UT Martin on the 19th at 11:00 AM in the Memphis Region. Creighton is set to play in the Rockford Region against Bowling Green on the 19th at 2:00.
Northern Iowa is also in the Rockford Region and will meet Dayton on March 19th at 11:00 AM, and Missouri is in the Fort Worth Region. Their March 19th game is against Fresno State at 2:00 PM.
View the complete bracket linked here.
Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI)
The WBI is set with an eight-team field and will be played between March 19th and March 21st in Frankfort, Kentucky. View the complete bracket linked here.