(Lincoln) -- Nebraska landed a commitment from New Jersey linebacker Mikai Gbayor on Friday evening.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker chose the Huskers over other reported Power Five offers from Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&m, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
Gbayor is the 18th known commitment to the Nebraska 2021 recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 22 overall and No. 6 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.