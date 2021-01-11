(KMAland) -- University of Nebraska standout wide receiver Wan'Dale has announced his intentions to transfer while the Huskers have also landed a commitment from another transfer wideout.
Robinson, a Frankfort, Kentucky native, caught 91 passes for 914 yards and three scores over the past two seasons while also scoring four rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Huskers also gained a commitment from graduate transfer Samori Toure, who will come to Lincoln from Montana.
Toure caught 124 passes for 1,935 yards and 15 scores, including a 1,495-yard, 13-touchdown season for the Grizzlies in 2019.