(KMAland) -- University of Nebraska standout wide receiver Wan'Dale has announced his intentions to transfer while the Huskers have also landed a commitment from another transfer wideout. 

Robinson, a Frankfort, Kentucky native, caught 91 passes for 914 yards and three scores over the past two seasons while also scoring four rushing touchdowns. 

Meanwhile, the Huskers also gained a commitment from graduate transfer Samori Toure, who will come to Lincoln from Montana. 

Toure caught 124 passes for 1,935 yards and 15 scores, including a 1,495-yard, 13-touchdown season for the Grizzlies in 2019. 

