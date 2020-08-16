(Lincoln) -- Nebraska picked up a commitment from three-star athlete Kamonte Grimes of Naples, Florida on Sunday evening.
Grimes could play receiver or defensive back, but reports indicate he will play on the offensive side of the ball for the Huskers.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect had a final five of Michigan, Maryland, Miami and Kentucky, along with Nebraska.
Grimes is the 14th known commit for Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class after they lost a commitment from California linebacker Will Schweitzer earlier in the day.