(KMAland) -- Defending Big Ten baseball champion Nebraska has been picked by the league’s coaches to repeat.
While the Huskers are tabbed No. 1, Iowa is picked third. Michigan is second, and Maryland, Ohio State and Indiana go fourth through sixth.
Iowa right-handed pitchers Adam Mazur and Dylan Nedved and first baseman Peyton Williams and Nebraska’s Max Anderson (3B), Kyle Perry (LHP) and Shay Schanaman (RHP) are on the Big Ten Baseball Preseason Honors List.
View the complete release from the Big Ten linked here.