(Manhattan) -- The Kansas State University Athletic Department announced the hire of Trang Huynh-McClain as an assistant women's tennis coach.
McClain spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Washington State and has also worked at Northern Illinois.
McClain played collegiately at Washington State -- where she ranks third in the program for singles victories -- and Troy, where she was the 2015 Sun Belt Player of the Year.
She will serve under head coach Jordan Smith.
View the full release here.