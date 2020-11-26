IAWrestle
(KMAland) -- IAWrestle has unveiled their latest batch of state wrestling rankings, which are highlighted by Underwood's Gable Porter and Logan-Magnolia's Briar Reisz being ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes. The rankings can be found here. The complete list of ranked KMAland wrestlers can be viewed below.

CLASS 1A

Teams: 4. Logan-Magnolia, 6. Mount Ayr, 10. Underwood

106: 3. Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 10. Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia)

113: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood), 7. John Schroder (Riverside) 

120: 3. Jace Rose (Riverside), 8. Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley), 10. Jarryn Stephens (East Union)

126: 5. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 8. Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr), 10. Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)

132: 2. Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia), 11. Westin Allen (Underwood)

138: 2. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 4. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas), 8. Nolan Moore (Riverside)

145: 6. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 10. Brady Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)

152: 1. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 4. Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr), 5. Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley), 6. Connor Golston (Moravia)

160: 9. Devin Schall (Martensdale-St. Marys), 10. Bradley Metz (Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas), 12. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia)

170: 6. Cael McLaren (St. Albert), 8. Tanner Dierking (Southeast Warren), 9. Denver Pauley (AHSTW)

195: 9. Aaron McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard), 11. Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside)

220: 3. Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley), 11. Chris Gardner (Underwood), 12. Kale Pevestorf (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

285: 4. Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox), 5. Connor Murray (Missouri Valley), 10. Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) 

CLASS 2A 

Teams: 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

106: 9. Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic)

120: 6. Noah Parmelee (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

126: 11. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)

132: 4. Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

138: 9. Ethan Deleon (Bishop Heelan), 12. Dawson Bond (Red Oak)

145: 2. Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 6. Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) 

152: 1. Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 

160: 9. Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM)

170: 5. Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan Catholic)

182: 3. Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM), 10. Cole Ridnour (Clarinda), 12. Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood)

195: 11. Tegan Carson (Central Decatur)

220: 3. Crew Howard (Clarinda) 

CLASS 3A 

106: 11. Connor Hytrek (Abraham Lincoln)

120: 9. Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) 

126: 8. Nick Walters (Sioux City North), 11. Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central) 

138: 10. Aiden Keller (Abraham Lincoln) 

145: 10. Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln)

182: 11. Dalton Mohatt (Lewis Central)

220: 5. Colton Hoag (LeMars) 

285: 12. Hunter Deyo (Lewis Central) 

