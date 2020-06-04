(KMAland) -- Two Hawkeye Ten and two Western Iowa Conference teams are among those ranked in the IABaseball Preseason rankings.
The Pride of Iowa’s Martensdale-St. Marys opens the season at No. 2 in Class 1A while Bishop Heelan Catholic (No. 3 in 3A), Harlan (No. 5 in 3A) and Underwood (No. 5 in 2A) are also ranked in the top five.
Coon Rapids-Bayard, St. Albert and Treynor are also ranked in their respective class. View the KMAland rankings below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
2. Martensdale-St. Marys
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard
10. St. Albert
CLASS 2A
5. Underwood
10. Treynor
CLASS 3A
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic
5. Harlan
CLASS 4A
None