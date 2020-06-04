KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- Two Hawkeye Ten and two Western Iowa Conference teams are among those ranked in the IABaseball Preseason rankings.

The Pride of Iowa’s Martensdale-St. Marys opens the season at No. 2 in Class 1A while Bishop Heelan Catholic (No. 3 in 3A), Harlan (No. 5 in 3A) and Underwood (No. 5 in 2A) are also ranked in the top five.

Coon Rapids-Bayard, St. Albert and Treynor are also ranked in their respective class. View the KMAland rankings below and the complete rankings linked here.

CLASS 1A

2. Martensdale-St. Marys

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard

10. St. Albert

CLASS 2A

5. Underwood

10. Treynor

CLASS 3A

3. Bishop Heelan Catholic

5. Harlan

CLASS 4A

None