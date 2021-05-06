(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released postseason soccer assignments.
The first round of the postseason begins on May 20th. Second round contests are on May 24th and substate final games are schedule for Wednesday, May 26th.
Additionally, 2021 State Soccer Tournament is slated for June 1st, 3rd and 5th at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. View the full substate assignments here or check out the list of KMAland substate assignments below.
CLASS 1A
Substate 1
Kuemper Catholci
Substate 7
Atlantic
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley
Substate 8
AHSTW
Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley
Riverside
St. Albert
Treynor
Tri-Center
Underwood
CLASS 2A
Substate 1
Bishop Heelan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Substate 8
Creston
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Harlan
CLASS 3A
Substate 1
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Lewis Central
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West