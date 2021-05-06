IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released postseason soccer assignments.

The first round of the postseason begins on May 20th. Second round contests are on May 24th and substate final games are schedule for Wednesday, May 26th.

Additionally, 2021 State Soccer Tournament is slated for June 1st, 3rd and 5th at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. View the full substate assignments here or check out the list of KMAland substate assignments below. 

CLASS 1A 

Substate 1

Kuemper Catholci

Substate 7 

Atlantic

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 

Substate 8 

AHSTW

Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley

Riverside

St. Albert

Treynor

Tri-Center

Underwood 

CLASS 2A 

Substate 1

Bishop Heelan

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Substate 8

Creston

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood 

Harlan 

CLASS 3A 

Substate 1 

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 

Lewis Central 

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West 

